Auction Calendar - March 11, 2022

 MARCH

12  The late Henry (Pete) Petersen Estate & Edith Petersen Estate, Collectible Model Train & Antique Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa

12  Toy Tractor Estate Auction, Monroe, Neb.

13  Coin & Currency Auction, Monroe, Neb.

15  BigIron Auctions Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online   

        Auction

16    Purple Wave Auction, Farm Equipment, Online Auction

16   BigIron Auctions/Edwin Kay Farms, Online Auction

16    BigIron Auctions/Russell Farm & Ranch Corp, Online Auction

16    BigIron Auctions/4 Circle Ag, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Jonathan Connealy, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Circle E Farms, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Bob Hrnchir Estate, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett Inc Retirement, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Paul Stanczyk Retirement, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Scott Shaw, Online Auction

16    BigIron Auctions/Loran Wach, Online Auction

16    BigIron Auctions/Burton Lingenfelter, Online Auction

17   Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online & Lake Worth, TX

17   Taylor & Martin, Inc., Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction

19   BT Farms, Brandon & April Toepfer, Large Farm Equipment, Combine, Heads & Tractors, Lewellen, Neb.

19    D & D Millwright Service LLC, Real Estate & Equipment, Holstein, Neb.

20   Equipment Auction, Tractors, Trucks & Construction Tools, Central City, Neb.      

21   Rocking K Ranch, 320.5 Acres Harrison Co          Hybrid Land Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa

22    Lyle D. Otte, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Hazard, Neb.

22   BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online Auction

22  Blanche Trompeter Estate, 80 Acres Land, Steinauer, Neb.

22  Farmers National, 71.16 Acres Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.

22  Robert E. & Mary T. Wortman Living Revocable Trust, 150.07 Acres Hall Co Land, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Roger & Pam Frickel Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Gerry & Shari Kraus Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Lawrence E. & Magdalene M. Keber Trust, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Robert & Shelley Noonan Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Shiers Land & Cattle Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Thomas C. & Donna M. Glesinger Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Julianna Pick Irrevocable Trust, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Spring Valley Farm, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/New Way Incorporated, Online Auction

24  M & A Equipment, Lawncare, Snow Removal, Heavy Equipment, Vehicle & Tool Retirement, Fremont, Neb.

25  Stacey Dunbar, Audrey Black & Pam Crawford, 138.13 Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.

26  Northeast Saunders Co 154 Acres Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Fremont, Neb.

26  Charles & Karen Messenger, Farm & Antique, Dorchester, Neb.

26  Glade Goings Estate, Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Machinery & Misc., Auburn, Neb.

29  MidwestLand Company, 80 Acres Wayne Co Land, Wayne, Neb.

31  Farmers National Co., 160 Acres Madison Co Land, Battle Creek, Neb.

 

