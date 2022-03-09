Auction Calendar - March 11, 2022

MARCH
12 The late Henry (Pete) Petersen Estate & Edith Petersen Estate, Collectible Model Train & Antique Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa
12 Toy Tractor Estate Auction, Monroe, Neb.
13 Coin & Currency Auction, Monroe, Neb.
15 BigIron Auctions Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online
Auction
16 Purple Wave Auction, Farm Equipment, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Edwin Kay Farms, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Russell Farm & Ranch Corp, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/4 Circle Ag, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Jonathan Connealy, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Circle E Farms, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Bob Hrnchir Estate, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett Inc Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Paul Stanczyk Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Scott Shaw, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Loran Wach, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Burton Lingenfelter, Online Auction
17 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online & Lake Worth, TX
17 Taylor & Martin, Inc., Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
19 BT Farms, Brandon & April Toepfer, Large Farm Equipment, Combine, Heads & Tractors, Lewellen, Neb.
19 D & D Millwright Service LLC, Real Estate & Equipment, Holstein, Neb.
20 Equipment Auction, Tractors, Trucks & Construction Tools, Central City, Neb.
21 Rocking K Ranch, 320.5 Acres Harrison Co Hybrid Land Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa
22 Lyle D. Otte, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Hazard, Neb.
22 BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online Auction
22 Blanche Trompeter Estate, 80 Acres Land, Steinauer, Neb.
22 Farmers National, 71.16 Acres Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.
22 Robert E. & Mary T. Wortman Living Revocable Trust, 150.07 Acres Hall Co Land, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Roger & Pam Frickel Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Gerry & Shari Kraus Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Lawrence E. & Magdalene M. Keber Trust, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Robert & Shelley Noonan Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Shiers Land & Cattle Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Thomas C. & Donna M. Glesinger Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Julianna Pick Irrevocable Trust, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Spring Valley Farm, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/New Way Incorporated, Online Auction
24 M & A Equipment, Lawncare, Snow Removal, Heavy Equipment, Vehicle & Tool Retirement, Fremont, Neb.
25 Stacey Dunbar, Audrey Black & Pam Crawford, 138.13 Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
26 Northeast Saunders Co 154 Acres Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Fremont, Neb.
26 Charles & Karen Messenger, Farm & Antique, Dorchester, Neb.
26 Glade Goings Estate, Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Machinery & Misc., Auburn, Neb.
29 MidwestLand Company, 80 Acres Wayne Co Land, Wayne, Neb.
31 Farmers National Co., 160 Acres Madison Co Land, Battle Creek, Neb.