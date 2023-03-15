MARCH
18 Honvlez Estate, Farm Machinery & Equipment, Denton, Nebr.
18 Peterson Auctioneers, Spring Machinery Consignment, Springfield, SD
21 AgWestLand, 6027.45 Acres Decatur Co KS Land, 7 Tracts, Online Auction
21 Farmers National Co., 134.81 Acres Otoe Co Land, Syracuse, Nebr.
22 Salem Grain Company, 3 Location Grain Facilities in Falls City, Salem & Dawson Nebr., Online Auction
22 Norag LLC, Grain Facility 5 Tracts in Onawa, IA, Online Auction
22 Midwest Land Company, All Tillable Dryland Quarter Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.
22 Lonnie Johnson, Tractors, Combine, Heads, Grain Cart, Trailer, Truck & Planter, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Rolling Meadow Ranch Retirement, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Delvin Baldwin Semi-Retirement, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Brownfield Farms Inc., Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Thomas L. Buresh Estate, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Klabenes Land & Cattle, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Darr Grain Inc., Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Pfeifer’s Machinery Sales, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Mueller Sod Farm Retirement, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Diamond Cattle Co., Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Henry Murphy Retirement, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Imperial Municipal Airport, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Jon Hansen, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Dwight Loseke, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Mike Hagan, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Tyler Volkmer, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Platte Valley Precast Inc., Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Rock Pile Services, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Brian Greisen, Online Auction
23 Farmers National Co., 80 Acres Pierce Co Land, Tilden, Nebr.
25 Gene Fougeron Estate, Farm Machinery & Equipment, Pleasant Dale, Nebr.
25 Can Do Auto Service/Jeff & Sue Overturf, Retirement Auction, Columbus, Nebr.
25 Marty Shepard Estate, Shop, Office, Equipment & Personal Property, Blair, Nebr.
25 Messersmith Auction Co., 10th Annual Consignment, Cozad, Nebr.
People are also reading…
27 Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Machinery Consignment, Ord, Nebr.
29 McCord Farm & Ranch, 1343.39 Acres in 2 parcels, Jefferson Co. Land, Fairbury, Nebr.
29 BigIron Auctions/Daniel Nelson, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Loren Paulsen, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Thompson Construction Inc., Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Joel Carpenter, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Terry Bramhall, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Grotrian & Rippe Retirement, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Bauman Farms, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/JNG LLC Retirement, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Norma Carlson Estate, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Monte Metschke, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Kevin Gehring, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Safranek Inc., Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Bob Heidzig, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Spring Valley Farm, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Webster County, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Rick Wilson Estate, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Stoltenberg S & S LLC, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Dal O’Sinner, Online Auction
30 Robert Schlicting and Heirs of Ray & Ada “Ann” Sukup, 139.67 Acres Cedar Co Land, Randolph, Nebr.
30 Heirs of Ray and Ida “Ann” Sukup, 5 Tracts Knox Co Land, Creighton, Nebr.
30 BigIron Realty/Shawn & Jamie Gasper, 160 Acres Boone Co. Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction
30 BigIron Realty/Barbara J. Gaper & Shawn & Jamie Gasper, 371.97 Acres Nance Co Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction
APRIL
1 Jantze Corporation, Tractor, Truck & Shop Equipment, Milford, Nebr.
4 BigIron Realty/325.25 Acres Knox County Recreational, Pasture & CRP Land, Online Auction