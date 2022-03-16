 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - March 18, 2022

 MARCH

 19   BT Farms, Brandon & April Toepfer, Large Farm Equipment, Combine, Heads & Tractors, Lewellen, Neb.

19    D & D Millwright Service LLC, Real Estate & Equipment, Holstein, Neb.

20   Equipment Auction, Tractors, Trucks & Construction Tools, Central City, Neb.      

21   Rocking K Ranch, 320.5 Acres Harrison Co          Hybrid Land Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa

22    Lyle D. Otte, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Hazard, Neb.

22   BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online Auction

22  Blanche Trompeter Estate, 80 Acres Land, Steinauer, Neb.

22  Farmers National, 71.16 Acres Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.

22  Robert E. & Mary T. Wortman Living Revocable Trust, 150.07 Acres Hall Co Land, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Roger & Pam Frickel Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Gerry & Shari Kraus Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Lawrence E. & Magdalene M. Keber Trust, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Robert & Shelley Noonan Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Shiers Land & Cattle Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Thomas C. & Donna M. Glesinger Retirement, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Julianna Pick Irrevocable Trust, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/Spring Valley Farm, Online Auction

23  BigIron Auctions/New Way Incorporated, Online Auction

24  M & A Equipment, Lawncare, Snow Removal, Heavy Equipment, Vehicle & Tool Retirement, Fremont, Neb.

25  Stacey Dunbar, Audrey Black & Pam Crawford, 138.13 Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.

25  Doug Steffen, Farm Equipment Retirement, Fordyce, Neb.

26  Northeast Saunders Co 154 Acres Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Fremont, Neb.

26  Charles & Karen Messenger, Farm & Antique, Dorchester, Neb.

26  Glade Goings Estate, Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Machinery & Misc., Auburn, Neb.

26  Messersmith Auction Co., 9th Annual Consignment, Cozad, Neb.

28  Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Spring Machinery Consignment, Ord, Neb.

29  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment Consignment, Online Auction

29  MidwestLand Company, 80 Acres Wayne Co Land, Wayne, Neb.

30  BigIron Auctions/Darrell Miller, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Creston Transportations Inc., Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Maddux Cattle Company, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Martin Rohde, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Jason Arp, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Peter Brummels, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Frank Morrison, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Todd Boettcher, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/James Schafer, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Larry Woitaszewski, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Brinegar & Son Inc., Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Hayek Farms, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Lynn Wegner, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Black Canyon Ranch LLC, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/GS Agri Co, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Oldehoeft Farms, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Diamond Y Ranch, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Kuhlman Bros., LLC, Online Auction

31  Patrick Maher Estate, 310.21 Acres Mills Co Land, Pacific Junction, Iowa

31  Farmers National Co., 160 Acres Madison Co Land, Battle Creek, Neb.

APRIL

2    Elmer & Shirley Reetz, Farm Auction, Crete, Neb. 

2    Warren & Pauline Harper Estate, Tractors, Trucks, Equip., Antiques & Collectibles, Holbrook, Neb.

 

