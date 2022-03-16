Auction Calendar - March 18, 2022

MARCH
19 BT Farms, Brandon & April Toepfer, Large Farm Equipment, Combine, Heads & Tractors, Lewellen, Neb.
19 D & D Millwright Service LLC, Real Estate & Equipment, Holstein, Neb.
20 Equipment Auction, Tractors, Trucks & Construction Tools, Central City, Neb.
21 Rocking K Ranch, 320.5 Acres Harrison Co Hybrid Land Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa
22 Lyle D. Otte, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Hazard, Neb.
22 BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online Auction
22 Blanche Trompeter Estate, 80 Acres Land, Steinauer, Neb.
22 Farmers National, 71.16 Acres Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.
22 Robert E. & Mary T. Wortman Living Revocable Trust, 150.07 Acres Hall Co Land, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Roger & Pam Frickel Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Gerry & Shari Kraus Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Lawrence E. & Magdalene M. Keber Trust, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Robert & Shelley Noonan Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Shiers Land & Cattle Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Thomas C. & Donna M. Glesinger Retirement, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Julianna Pick Irrevocable Trust, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Spring Valley Farm, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/New Way Incorporated, Online Auction
24 M & A Equipment, Lawncare, Snow Removal, Heavy Equipment, Vehicle & Tool Retirement, Fremont, Neb.
25 Stacey Dunbar, Audrey Black & Pam Crawford, 138.13 Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
25 Doug Steffen, Farm Equipment Retirement, Fordyce, Neb.
26 Northeast Saunders Co 154 Acres Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Fremont, Neb.
26 Charles & Karen Messenger, Farm & Antique, Dorchester, Neb.
26 Glade Goings Estate, Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Machinery & Misc., Auburn, Neb.
26 Messersmith Auction Co., 9th Annual Consignment, Cozad, Neb.
28 Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Spring Machinery Consignment, Ord, Neb.
29 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment Consignment, Online Auction
29 MidwestLand Company, 80 Acres Wayne Co Land, Wayne, Neb.
30 BigIron Auctions/Darrell Miller, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Creston Transportations Inc., Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Maddux Cattle Company, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Martin Rohde, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Jason Arp, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Peter Brummels, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Frank Morrison, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Todd Boettcher, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/James Schafer, Online Auction
30 BigIron Auctions/Larry Woitaszewski, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Brinegar & Son Inc., Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Hayek Farms, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Lynn Wegner, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Black Canyon Ranch LLC, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/GS Agri Co, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Oldehoeft Farms, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Diamond Y Ranch, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Kuhlman Bros., LLC, Online Auction
31 Patrick Maher Estate, 310.21 Acres Mills Co Land, Pacific Junction, Iowa
31 Farmers National Co., 160 Acres Madison Co Land, Battle Creek, Neb.
APRIL
2 Elmer & Shirley Reetz, Farm Auction, Crete, Neb.
2 Warren & Pauline Harper Estate, Tractors, Trucks, Equip., Antiques & Collectibles, Holbrook, Neb.