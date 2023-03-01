MARCH
4 21st Annual Martin Luther Church Farmer’s Consignment, Humboldt, Nebr.
4 Mussack Farms, Inc/Larry & Kathy Mussack, Farm Machinery Retirement, Decatur, Nebr.
6 Ervin & Georgina Rademaker, 162.3 Acres Pivot Irrigate Phelps Co Cropland, Holdrege, Nebr.
8 BigIron Auctions/Verl Schoenrock, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Ivey Enterprises, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Joshua Todd, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Cornelius, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Connealy Angus LLC, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Rock Pile Services, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Gehring Construction, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Ebberson Farms LLC, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Jim Nelson, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Heiss Grain & Livestock LLC, Online Auction
11 Bar ZZ Truck Salvage, Retirement, Atkinson, Nebr.
14 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Online Auction
14 DANA Farms, LLLP, 7 Parcels – 882 Acres Keith & Deuel Co Land, Ogallala, Nebr.
14 BigIron Realty/77.3 Acres Otoe County NE Dryland Crop Ground, Online Auction
14 Drummond Farm & Recreation Ground, 9 Tracts Irrigated Farmland & River Recreational, Columbus, Nebr.
15 Bill Pearson, Farm Equipment Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Hauptman Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Alfred Damme, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Tim & Barb Heikes Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Haddan, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Four Season Ag, Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Bryon Luebbe, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Trausch Farms LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Brian Moody, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Blackshirt Express LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Dean Frey, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Hedden Farms Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Gary L. Schluckebier Estate, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Jedediah Fritz, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Jakub Brothers Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Dwight Lindskov Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Ebberson Farms LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Craig Murman, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Hartland Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/BMB Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Chief Carriers Inc., Online Auction
16 Farmers National Co., 1040 Acres Holt Co Land, O’Neill, Nebr.
16 Taylor & Martin Inc., Farm Equipment Consignment, South Sioux City, Nebr.
18 Honvlez Estate, Farm Machinery & Equipment, Denton, Nebr.
21 AgWestLand, 6027.45 Acres Decatur Co KS Land, 7 Tracts, Online Auction
21 Farmers National Co., 134.81 Acres Otoe Co Land, Syracuse, Nebr.
22 Midwest Land Company, All Tillable Dryland Quarter Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.
23 Farmers National Co., 80 Acres Pierce Co Land, Tilden, Nebr.
25 Gene Fougeron Estate, Farm Machinery & Equipment, Pleasant Dale, Nebr.
APRIL
1 Jantze Corporation, Tractor, Truck & Shop Equipment, Milford, Nebr.
4 BigIron Realty/325.25 Acres Knox County Recreational, Pasture & CRP Land, Online Auction