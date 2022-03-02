Auction Calendar - March 4, 2022

MARCH
5 Novak Auction Service, Annual Spring Machinery, Livestock Equipment & Hay Auction, Corchester, Neb.
5 20th Annual Martin Luther Church Farmer’s Consignment Auction, Johnson, Neb.
5 Charlene & The Late Dennie Flock, Gun Auction, Julesburg, Colorado
6 Guns & Knives Auction, Monroe, Neb.
7 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 80 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
8 Unseld Trust, 154.58 Acres Irrigated Cropland & Pasture, Plainview, Neb.
8 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Vehicle & Tool, Online Auction
8 Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, Planters, Sprayers, Trailers, Trucks Machinery & Equipment, Kearney, Neb.
9 Fred Maifeld Estate, Tractors, Combines, Tillage, Grain Equip & More, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Jason Siems, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Paulman Farms Retirement, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Kyle Odens, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Justin Kavan, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Richard Fessler, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Kurt Kline, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Adams Land & Cattle Co., Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Galyen Ranch LLC, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Art Axmann, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/David Nelson, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Rosemarie Vering Retirement, Online Auction
10 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 81.54 Acres Seward Co Land, Utica, Neb.
10 BigIron Auction/Classic Car, Online Auction
12 The late Henry (Pete) Petersen Estate & Edith Petersen Estate, Collectible Model Train & Antique Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa
12 Toy Tractor Estate Auction, Monroe, Neb.
13 Coin & Currency Auction, Monroe, Neb.
15 Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online
Auction
16 Purple Wave Auction, Farm Equipment, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Edwin Kay Farms, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Russell Farm & Ranch Corp, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/4 Circle Ag, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Jonathan Connealy, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Circle E Farms, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Bob Hrnchir Estate, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett Inc Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Paul Stanczyk Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Scott Shaw, Online Auction
17 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online & Lake Worth, TX
17 Taylor & Martin, Inc., Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
19 BT Farms, Brandon & April Toepfer, Large Farm Equipment, Combine, Heads & Tractors, Lewellen, Neb.
19 D & D Millwright Service LLC, Real Estate & Equipment, Holstein, Neb.
20 Equipment Auction, Tractors, Trucks & Construction Tools, Central City, Neb.
21 Rocking K Ranch, 320.5 Acres Harrison Co Hybrid Land Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa
22 BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online Auction
22 Blanche Trompeter Estate, 80 Acres Land, Steinauer, Neb.
22 Farmers National, 71.16 Acres Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.
22 Robert E. & Mary T. Wortman Living Revocable Trust, 150.07 Acres Hall Co Land, Online Auction
25 Stacey Dunbar, Audrey Black & Pam Crawford, 138.13 Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
26 Charles & Karen Messenger, Farm & Antique, Dorchester, Neb.
31 Farmers National Co., 160 Acres Madison Co Land, Battle Creek, Neb.