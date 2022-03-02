 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - March 4, 2022

 MARCH

5    Novak Auction Service, Annual Spring Machinery, Livestock Equipment & Hay Auction, Corchester, Neb.

5    20th Annual Martin Luther Church Farmer’s Consignment Auction, Johnson, Neb.

5    Charlene & The Late Dennie Flock, Gun Auction, Julesburg, Colorado

6    Guns & Knives Auction, Monroe, Neb.

7    Ruhter Auction & Realty, 80 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.

8    Unseld Trust, 154.58 Acres Irrigated Cropland & Pasture, Plainview, Neb.

8    Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Vehicle & Tool, Online Auction

8    Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, Planters, Sprayers, Trailers, Trucks Machinery & Equipment, Kearney, Neb.

9    Fred Maifeld Estate, Tractors, Combines, Tillage, Grain Equip & More, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Jason Siems, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Paulman Farms Retirement, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Kyle Odens, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Justin Kavan, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Richard Fessler, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Kurt Kline, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Adams Land & Cattle Co., Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Galyen Ranch LLC, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/Art Axmann, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auctions/David Nelson, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/Rosemarie Vering Retirement, Online Auction

10  Ruhter Auction & Realty, 81.54 Acres Seward Co Land, Utica, Neb.

10  BigIron Auction/Classic Car, Online Auction

12  The late Henry (Pete) Petersen Estate & Edith Petersen Estate, Collectible Model Train & Antique Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa

12  Toy Tractor Estate Auction, Monroe, Neb.

13  Coin & Currency Auction, Monroe, Neb.

15  Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online   

        Auction

16    Purple Wave Auction, Farm Equipment, Online Auction

16   BigIron Auctions/Edwin Kay Farms, Online Auction

16    BigIron Auctions/Russell Farm & Ranch Corp, Online Auction

16    BigIron Auctions/4 Circle Ag, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Jonathan Connealy, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Circle E Farms, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Bob Hrnchir Estate, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett Inc Retirement, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Paul Stanczyk Retirement, Online Auction

16     BigIron Auctions/Scott Shaw, Online Auction

17   Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online & Lake Worth, TX

17   Taylor & Martin, Inc., Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction

19   BT Farms, Brandon & April Toepfer, Large Farm Equipment, Combine, Heads & Tractors, Lewellen, Neb.

19    D & D Millwright Service LLC, Real Estate & Equipment, Holstein, Neb.

20   Equipment Auction, Tractors, Trucks & Construction Tools, Central City, Neb.      

21   Rocking K Ranch, 320.5 Acres Harrison Co          Hybrid Land Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa

22   BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online Auction

22  Blanche Trompeter Estate, 80 Acres Land, Steinauer, Neb.

22  Farmers National, 71.16 Acres Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.

22  Robert E. & Mary T. Wortman Living Revocable Trust, 150.07 Acres Hall Co Land, Online Auction

25  Stacey Dunbar, Audrey Black & Pam Crawford, 138.13 Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.

26  Charles & Karen Messenger, Farm & Antique, Dorchester, Neb.

31  Farmers National Co., 160 Acres Madison Co Land, Battle Creek, Neb.

 

