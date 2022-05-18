Auction Calendar - May 20, 2022

MAY
24 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/David M. Neddenriep Dispersal, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Ski Trucking LLC, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Mike Krysl Estate, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Gayle C Johnson Estate, Online Auction
JUNE
4 Northeast Community College, New Homes Auctions, Norfolk, NE
6 UFARM Real Estate, 233 Acres Otoe Co Land, Online Auction
21 BigIron Realty/The Paul E. and Eileen V. Butler Living Trust, 722.3 Acres Wheeler Co Dryland Farm & Pasture Ground, Online Auction