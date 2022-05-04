Auction Calendar - May 6, 2022

MAY
11 BigIron Auctions/Rocking Y Feedyard, LLC Retirement, Online Auction
11 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett, Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
11 Big Iron Auctions/K & N Rexroth LLC Retirement, Online Auction
11 Big Iron Auctions/Gene Fischer, Online Auction
15 Alwin Greefe Estate; Tractor, Machinery, Antiques and Collectibles, Plymouth, Neb.
16 Ufarm Real Estate, 111 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Online Auction
19 Taylor & Martin, Inc. Auctioneers; Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction