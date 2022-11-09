Auction Calendar - November 11, 2022

NOVEMBER
14 Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Nebr.
14 George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.
15 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Dakota Co School Land Lease, Dakota City, Nebr.
15 BigIron Realty/830.35 Acres, 6 Tracts, York & Hamilton Co Cropland & Pasture Ground, Online Auction
15 Gail Masonbrink Estate, 156.51 Acres Richardson Co Land, Humboldt, Nebr.
15 Karen Borowski, 643 Acres Non-Irrigated Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.
15 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 96 Acres Webster Co Non-Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.
15 MidwestLand Company, 160 Acres Dixon County Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.
15 Cornwell, Inc., 3 Tracts Hamilton Co. Farmland/Grassland, Aurora, Nebr.
16 Hertz Farm Management, 157.84 Acres Kearney Co Land, Online Auction
16 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Gage County School Land Lease, Beatrice, Nebr.
16 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Lancaster County School Land Lease, Lincoln, Nebr.
16 Agri Affiliates, Inc., 148.43 Acres Gage Co Land, Beatrice, Nebr.
16 Farmers National Co., 77.08 Acres Kearney Co Land, Minden, Nebr.
16 BigIron Auctions/Corteva AgriScience, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Larry Gaston Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Henry Gunther, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/ProHealth, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Todd Berggren Estate, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Ron Severson Farms Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Wahl Family Farms, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Leigh Fairhead, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Walking Y Ranch LLC, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Ag Processing Inc., Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Sarah Fehringer, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Thomas Kuester, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Mark Larsen, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Marty Shepard Estate, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/HMR Construction LLC, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Instant Rainmaker Irrigation Inc., Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Z & S Construction, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/James Bolter, Online Auction
People are also reading…
16 BigIron Auctions/The John L Obrist Company LLC, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Sapp Bros Inc., Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Rabbits Trucking Inc., Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Adams Land & Cattle Co., Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Ted Koolstra Retirement, Online Auction
17 Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa
17 Farmers National Co., 475.83 Acres, Selling in 3 Tracts, Platte Co Land, Lindsay, Nebr.
18 Hertz Farm Management, 166.04 Acres Hamilton Co Land, Online Auction
18 Cornwell Inc., Firearms, Ammo, Gun Safes, Aurora, Nebr.
18 Central Community College, Excess Inventory, Hastings, Nebr.
19 Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa
19 Fritsch Family Estate, Tractors, Machinery, Equipment, ATV’s, Stella, Nebr.
20 Grubaugh Auction Service, Firearms, Ammo & Knives, David City, Nebr.
21 Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.
22 Farmers National Co., 93.05 Acres Seward Co Land, Lincoln, Nebr.
22 BigIron Realty, 396.72 Acres, Selling in 3 Tracts, York Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Land, Online Auction
22 Buss Realty & Auction, LLC, 195 Acres Platte Co Cropland, Columbus, Nebr.
26 Schweitzer Auction Service, Tractors, Trailers, Tools & Equipment, Walton, Nebr.
28 Farmers National Co., 446.74 Acres Cloud County Kansas Land, Clyde, Kansas
28 Ruhter Auction & Realty, Inc., 149.19 Acres Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.
29 Robert Bryan Farm, 158.9 Acres Irrigated Cropland Polk Co, Online Auction
DECEMBER
1 Farmers National Co., Spur Legacy Ranch Trust, Tillable River Bottom 1,120 Acres Carrol Co Missouri Land, Norborne, Missouri
1 BigIron Realty/Carol Krutsinger, 15,533.51 Acres, Selling in 4 Tracts, Dundy County Land, Online Auction
1 James & Harva Paul, Retirement Farm Equipment, Henderson, Iowa
2 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 429 Acres, Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Land, Hastings, Nebr.
6 Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.
6 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction
7 Betty J. Deets Trust, Raymond A. Hervert, Trustee, 160 Acres Irrigated Cropland Buffalo Co., Kearney, Nebr.
8 BRS Farms, Randy Nelson, Retirement Farm Auction, Bertrand, Nebr.
8 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction
10 John Temme Auction, Post-Harvest End of the Year, Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.
13 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction
14 Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, Farm Machinery, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers Consignment, Online Auction
JANUARY
24 Fricke Farms, Inc., Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.