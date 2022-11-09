 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - November 11, 2022

Farm auction

NOVEMBER

14  Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Nebr.

14  George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.

15  Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Dakota Co School Land Lease, Dakota City, Nebr.

15  BigIron Realty/830.35 Acres, 6 Tracts, York & Hamilton Co Cropland & Pasture Ground, Online Auction

15  Gail Masonbrink Estate, 156.51 Acres Richardson Co Land, Humboldt, Nebr.

15  Karen Borowski, 643 Acres Non-Irrigated Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.

15  Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 96 Acres Webster Co Non-Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.

15  MidwestLand Company, 160 Acres Dixon County Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.

15  Cornwell, Inc., 3 Tracts Hamilton Co. Farmland/Grassland, Aurora, Nebr.

16  Hertz Farm Management, 157.84 Acres Kearney Co Land, Online Auction

16  Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Gage County School Land Lease, Beatrice, Nebr.

16  Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Lancaster County School Land Lease, Lincoln, Nebr.

16  Agri Affiliates, Inc., 148.43 Acres Gage Co Land, Beatrice, Nebr.

16  Farmers National Co., 77.08 Acres Kearney Co Land, Minden, Nebr.

16  BigIron Auctions/Corteva AgriScience, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Larry Gaston Retirement, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Henry Gunther, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/ProHealth, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Todd Berggren Estate, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Ron Severson Farms Retirement, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Wahl Family Farms, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Leigh Fairhead, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Walking Y Ranch LLC, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Ag Processing Inc., Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Sarah Fehringer, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Thomas Kuester, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Mark Larsen, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Marty Shepard Estate, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/HMR Construction LLC, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Instant Rainmaker Irrigation Inc., Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Z & S Construction, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/James Bolter, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/The John L Obrist Company LLC, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Sapp Bros Inc., Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Rabbits Trucking Inc., Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Adams Land & Cattle Co., Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Ted Koolstra Retirement, Online Auction

17  Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa

17  Farmers National Co., 475.83 Acres, Selling in 3 Tracts, Platte Co Land, Lindsay, Nebr.

18  Hertz Farm Management, 166.04 Acres Hamilton Co Land, Online Auction

18  Cornwell Inc., Firearms, Ammo, Gun Safes, Aurora, Nebr.

18  Central Community College, Excess Inventory, Hastings, Nebr.

19  Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa

19  Fritsch Family Estate, Tractors, Machinery, Equipment, ATV’s, Stella, Nebr.

20  Grubaugh Auction Service, Firearms, Ammo & Knives, David City, Nebr.

21  Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.

22  Farmers National Co., 93.05 Acres Seward Co Land, Lincoln, Nebr.

22  BigIron Realty, 396.72 Acres, Selling in 3 Tracts, York Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Land, Online Auction

22  Buss Realty & Auction, LLC, 195 Acres Platte Co Cropland, Columbus, Nebr.

26  Schweitzer Auction Service, Tractors, Trailers, Tools & Equipment, Walton, Nebr.

28  Farmers National Co., 446.74 Acres Cloud County Kansas Land, Clyde, Kansas

28  Ruhter Auction & Realty, Inc., 149.19 Acres Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.

29  Robert Bryan Farm, 158.9 Acres Irrigated Cropland Polk Co, Online Auction

DECEMBER

1     Farmers National Co., Spur Legacy Ranch Trust, Tillable River Bottom 1,120 Acres Carrol Co Missouri Land, Norborne, Missouri

1     BigIron Realty/Carol Krutsinger, 15,533.51 Acres, Selling in 4 Tracts, Dundy County Land, Online Auction

1     James & Harva Paul, Retirement Farm Equipment, Henderson, Iowa

2     Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 429 Acres, Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Land, Hastings, Nebr.

6     Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.

6     Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction

7     Betty J. Deets Trust, Raymond A. Hervert, Trustee, 160 Acres Irrigated Cropland Buffalo Co., Kearney, Nebr.

8     BRS Farms, Randy Nelson, Retirement Farm Auction, Bertrand, Nebr.

8     Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction

10  John Temme Auction, Post-Harvest End of the Year, Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.

13  Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction

14  Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, Farm Machinery, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers Consignment, Online Auction

JANUARY

24  Fricke Farms, Inc., Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.

 

