Auction Calendar - November 4, 2022

NOVEMBER
5 Keith & Tami Morton, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
5 Don Newman, Equipment, Columbus, Nebr.
7 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Seward County School Land Lease Sale, Seward, Nebr.
7 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, York County School Land Lease Sale, Osceola, Nebr.
7 Farmers National, 625.5 Acres Marshall Co Kansas Land, Summerfield, Kansas
7 The Estate of James Leon Grantham, 307.5 Acres Greeley Co Cropland & Pasture, Scotia, Nebr.
7 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Gun & Ammo, Online Auction
8 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Butler County School Land Lease Sale, David City, Nebr.
8 Farmers National, 235.05 Acres Washington Co Land, Blair, Nebr.
8 Cornwell, Inc., 157.62 Acres Hamilton Co. Farmland, Aurora, Nebr.
9 BigIron Auctions/Steven Miller, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Kevin Schrotberger, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Daryl & Michelle Rife, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Mark Nathan, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Peyer Rutt Estate & Tamara Rutt, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Kendall Foster, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Dana Dannelly, Online Auctions
9 BigIron Auctions/David Pleuler, Online Auctions
9 BigIron Auctions/Gerald Lyon, Online Auctions
9 BigIron Auctions/Pfeifer’s Machinery Sales, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Geoffrey Rohrer, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Brett Fluckiger, Online Auctions
9 BigIron Auctions/David Scheer, Online Auctions
9 BigIron Auctions/Ramon Bernal, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Michael Walker, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Bill Zoucha, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Lodgepole Froms Farm & Ranch LLC, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Michelle Sinsel, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Behlen Manufacturing Company, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Jeffrey Fischer, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Stairstep Enterprises LLC, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Andrew Johnson, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Buskirk Crow Creek Trucking, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auctions/Randy Owens, Online Auction
10 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Boone County School Land Lease, Albion, Nebr.
10 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Antelope County School Land Lease, Neligh, Nebr.
12 Charlie & Karen Messenger, Guns, Collectibles & Household, Crete, Nebr.
12 Schow Auction, Fall Equipment Consignment, Paxton, Nebr.
14 Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Nebr.
People are also reading…
14 George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.
15 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Dakota Co School Land Lease, Dakota City, Nebr.
15 BigIron Realty/830.35 Acres, 6 Tracts, York & Hamilton Co Cropland & Pasture Ground, Online Auction
15 Gail Masonbrink Estate, 156.51 Acres Richardson Co Land, Humboldt, Nebr.
15 Karen Borowski, 643 Acres Non-Irrigated Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.
15 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 96 Acres Webster Co Non-Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.
15 MidwestLand Company, 160 Acres Dixon County Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.
15 Cornwell, Inc., 3 Tracts Hamilton Co. Farmland/Grassland, Aurora, Nebr.
16 Hertz Farm Management, 157.84 Acres Kearney Co Land, Online Auction
16 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Gage County School Land Lease, Beatrice, Nebr.
16 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Lancaster County School Land Lease, Lincoln, Nebr.
17 Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa
17 Farmers National Co., 475.83 Acres, Selling in 3 Tracts, Platte Co Land, Lindsay, Nebr.
18 Hertz Farm Management, 166.04 Acres Hamilton Co Land, Online Auction
18 Cornwell Inc., Firearms, Ammo, Gun Safes, Aurora, Nebr.
19 Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa
20 Grubaugh Auction Service, Firearms, Ammo & Knives, David City, Nebr.
21 Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.
22 Farmers National Co., 93.05 Acres Seward Co Land, Lincoln, Nebr.
22 BigIron Realty, 396.72 Acres, Selling in 3 Tracts, York Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Land, Online Auction
22 Buss Realty & Auction, LLC, 195 Acres Platte Co Cropland, Columbus, Nebr.
28 Farmers National Co., 446.74 Acres Cloud County Kansas Land, Clyde, Kansas
28 Ruhter Auction & Realty, Inc., 149.19 Acres Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.
29 Robert Bryan Farm, 158.9 Acres Irrigated Cropland Polk Co, Online Auction
DECEMBER
1 Farmers National Co., Spur Legacy Ranch Trust, Tillable River Bottom 1,120 Acres Carrol Co Missouri Land, Norborne, Missouri
1 BigIron Realty/Carol Krutsinger, 15,533.51 Acres, Selling in 4 Tracts, Dundy County Land, Online Auction
2 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 429 Acres, Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Land, Hastings, Nebr.
3 John Temme Auction, Post-Harvest, End of the Year Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.
6 Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.
6 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction
7 Betty J. Deets Trust, Raymond A. Hervert, Trustee, 160 Acres Irrigated Cropland Buffalo Co., Kearney, Nebr.
8 BRS Farms, Randy Nelson, Retirement Farm Auction, Bertrand, Nebr.
8 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction
13 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction
14 Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, Farm Machinery, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers Consignment, Online Auction
JANUARY
24 Fricke Farms, Inc., Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.