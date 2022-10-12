Auction Calendar - October 14, 2022

OCTOBER
15 Grubaugh Auction, Antiques & Collectibles, Monroe, Nebr.
16 Grubaugh Auction/City of Columbus, Vehicles, Bicycles, Misc., Columbus, Nebr.
18 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Kearney, Nebr.
19 BigIron Auctions/Tyler Kulas, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Zapp River Bottom Ranch Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Keith Emanuel, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Marilyn Storms, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Dale Vanderford Estate, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Norman Wallman, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Larry Morten, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Superior Industries, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Henry Oetjen, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Mike Walker, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/James Recob, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Larry Wallman, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Husker Irrigation, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/S2E2 LLC Retirement, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Western Ag Transport LLC, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Gordon Kaelin, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Irrigated Seeds, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Waterbury Farms Inc, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Loren Block, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Duck Bar Ranching LLC, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Coleridge Welding, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/Tanner Groves, Online Auction
19 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
22 Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Estate, Malcolm, Nebr.
22 Lucien Hamernik, Tractors, Farm Machinery & Equip, Trailers, Misc., Norfolk, Nebr.
22 Betty Ann Zieman Estate, Real Estate & Personal Property, Pleasant Dale, Nebr.
25 Ron Kadavy, 144 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Nebr.
25 Hybrid Land Pottawattamie County 35.57 Acres, BeeBee Town, Iowa
27 BigIron Realty/Chris & Nichole Popken, 80 Acres Dodge Co Gravity Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction
27 BigIron Realty/Madge Muller, 81.05 Acres Dodge Co Irrigated, Dryland & Maple Creek, Online Auction
29 3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Nebr.
30 Richters HVAC & Plumbing, Equipment & Tools, Seward, Nebr.
NOVEMBER
1 Pieke Goodman Farms, LLC, 460.89 Acres Pivot Irrigated Antelope Co Farmland, Newman Grove, Nebr.
3 Imig Properties, LLC, 153 Acres Seward Co Land, Seward, Nebr.
3 Condon Ranch, 19,740 Acres Logon County, CO Land, Sterling Colorado
4 Popken Family, Kevin Popken POA, 290 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
4 Farmers National, 913.13 Acres Antelope Co Land, Neligh, Nebr.
5 Keith & Tami Morton, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
5 Don Newman, Equipment, Columbus, Nebr.
7 Farmers National, 625.5 Acres Marshall Co Kansas Land, Summerfield, Kansas
7 The Estate of James Leon Grantham, 307.5 Acres Greeley Co Cropland & Pasture, Scotia, Nebr.
8 Farmers National, 235.05 Acres Washington Co Land, Blair, Nebr.
14 Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Nebr.
14 George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.
15 BigIron Realty/830.35 Acres York & Hamilton Co Cropland & Pasture Ground, Online Auction
15 Karen Borowski, 643 Acres Non-Irrigated Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.
16 Hertz Farm Management, 157.84 Acres Kearney Co Land, Online Auction
17 Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa
18 Hertz Farm Management, 166.04 Acres Hamilton Co Land, Online Auction
19 Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa
21 Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.
DECEMBER
3 John Temme Auction, Post Harvest, End of the Year Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.
6 Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.