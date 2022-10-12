 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - October 14, 2022

Farm auction

 OCTOBER

15  Grubaugh Auction, Antiques & Collectibles, Monroe, Nebr.

16  Grubaugh Auction/City of Columbus, Vehicles, Bicycles, Misc., Columbus, Nebr.

18  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Kearney, Nebr.

19  BigIron Auctions/Tyler Kulas, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Zapp River Bottom Ranch Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Keith Emanuel, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Marilyn Storms, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Dale Vanderford Estate, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Norman Wallman, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Larry Morten, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Superior Industries, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Henry Oetjen, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Mike Walker, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/James Recob, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Larry Wallman, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Husker Irrigation, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/S2E2 LLC Retirement, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Western Ag Transport LLC, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Gordon Kaelin, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Irrigated Seeds, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Waterbury Farms Inc, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Loren Block, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Duck Bar Ranching LLC, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Coleridge Welding, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/Tanner Groves, Online Auction

19  BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction

 

22  Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Estate, Malcolm, Nebr.

22  Lucien Hamernik, Tractors, Farm Machinery & Equip, Trailers, Misc., Norfolk, Nebr.

22  Betty Ann Zieman Estate, Real Estate & Personal Property, Pleasant Dale, Nebr.

25  Ron Kadavy, 144 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Nebr.

25  Hybrid Land Pottawattamie County 35.57 Acres, BeeBee Town, Iowa

 

27  BigIron Realty/Chris & Nichole Popken, 80 Acres Dodge Co Gravity Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction

27  BigIron Realty/Madge Muller, 81.05 Acres Dodge Co Irrigated, Dryland & Maple Creek, Online Auction

29  3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Nebr.

30  Richters HVAC & Plumbing, Equipment & Tools, Seward, Nebr.

NOVEMBER 

1     Pieke Goodman Farms, LLC, 460.89 Acres Pivot Irrigated Antelope Co Farmland, Newman Grove, Nebr.

3     Imig Properties, LLC, 153 Acres Seward Co Land, Seward, Nebr.

3     Condon Ranch, 19,740 Acres Logon County, CO Land, Sterling Colorado

4     Popken Family, Kevin Popken POA, 290 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.

4     Farmers National, 913.13 Acres Antelope Co Land, Neligh, Nebr.

5     Keith & Tami Morton, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa

5     Don Newman, Equipment, Columbus, Nebr.

7     Farmers National, 625.5 Acres Marshall Co Kansas Land, Summerfield, Kansas

7     The Estate of James Leon Grantham, 307.5 Acres Greeley Co Cropland & Pasture, Scotia, Nebr.

8     Farmers National, 235.05 Acres Washington Co Land, Blair, Nebr.

14  Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Nebr.

14  George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.

15  BigIron Realty/830.35 Acres York & Hamilton Co Cropland & Pasture Ground, Online Auction

15  Karen Borowski, 643 Acres Non-Irrigated Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.

16  Hertz Farm Management, 157.84 Acres Kearney Co Land, Online Auction

17  Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa

18  Hertz Farm Management, 166.04 Acres Hamilton Co Land, Online Auction

19  Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa

21  Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.

DECEMBER 

3     John Temme Auction, Post Harvest, End of the Year Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.

6     Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.

 

 

 

 

 

