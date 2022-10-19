Auction Calendar - October 21, 2022

OCTOBER
22 Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Estate, Malcolm, Nebr.
22 Lucien Hamernik, Tractors, Farm Machinery & Equip, Trailers, Misc., Norfolk, Nebr.
22 Betty Ann Zieman Estate, Real Estate & Personal Property, Pleasant Dale, Nebr.
25 Ron Kadavy, 144 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Nebr.
25 Hybrid Land Pottawattamie County 35.57 Acres, BeeBee Town, Iowa
26 BigIron Auctions/John Preister, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Russel Harms, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Frederick Pick, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/William Klee, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Renee Siebrandt, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Ronald Shotkoski, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Raymon McConnell, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Charles James, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Cash Cook, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/John & Dianne Stepongzi Estate, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Larry Halsey, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Kolb Farms Inc., Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Bert Murray, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Steele’s Roofing & Construction Inc., Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Joe Zager, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Corteva Agriscience, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Patrick Skinner, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Bill Carey, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/LPH Enterprises LLC, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Sandra K Jacobs Revocable Living Trust, Online Auctions
26 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Reeves, Online Auction
26 BigIron Auctions/Randall Owens, Online Auction
27 BigIron Realty/Chris & Nichole Popken, 80 Acres Dodge Co Gravity Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction
27 BigIron Realty/Madge Muller, 81.05 Acres Dodge Co Irrigated, Dryland & Maple Creek, Online Auction
29 3rd Annual Large Multi-Party Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Nebr.
30 Richters HVAC & Plumbing, Equipment & Tools, Seward, Nebr.
NOVEMBER
1 Pieke Goodman Farms, LLC, 460.89 Acres Pivot Irrigated Antelope Co Farmland, Newman Grove, Nebr.
1 Agri Affiliates, Inc., 239 Acres Saline Co Row-crop Farmland, Friend, Nebr.
3 Imig Properties, LLC, 153 Acres Seward Co Land, Seward, Nebr.
3 Condon Ranch, 19,740 Acres Logon County, CO Land, Sterling Colorado
3 Roger Schroeder & The Late Phil Schroeder Estate, Tractors, Equip., Machinery & Guns/Ammunition, Bloomfield, Nebr.
4 Popken Family, Kevin Popken POA, 290 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
4 Farmers National, 913.13 Acres Antelope Co Land, Neligh, Nebr.
5 Keith & Tami Morton, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
5 Don Newman, Equipment, Columbus, Nebr.
7 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Seward County School Land Lease Sale, Seward, Nebr.
7 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, York County School Land Lease Sale, Osceola, Nebr.
7 Farmers National, 625.5 Acres Marshall Co Kansas Land, Summerfield, Kansas
7 The Estate of James Leon Grantham, 307.5 Acres Greeley Co Cropland & Pasture, Scotia, Nebr.
8 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Butler County School Land Lease Sale, David City, Nebr.
8 Farmers National, 235.05 Acres Washington Co Land, Blair, Nebr.
14 Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Nebr.
14 George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.
15 BigIron Realty/830.35 Acres, 6 Tracts, York & Hamilton Co Cropland & Pasture Ground, Online Auction
15 Karen Borowski, 643 Acres Non-Irrigated Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.
15 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 96 Acres Webster Co Non-Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.
16 Hertz Farm Management, 157.84 Acres Kearney Co Land, Online Auction
17 Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa
17 Farmers National Co., 475.83 Acres Platte Co Land, Lindsay, Nebr.
18 Hertz Farm Management, 166.04 Acres Hamilton Co Land, Online Auction
19 Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa
21 Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.
22 Farmers National Co., 93.05 Acres Seward Co Land, Lincoln, Nebr.
22 BigIron Realty, 396.72 Acres York Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Land, Online Auction
22 Buss Realty & Auction, LLC, 195 Acres Platte Co Cropland, Columbus, Nebr.
28 Ruhter Auction & Realty, Inc., 149.19 Acres Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.
DECEMBER
2 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 429 Acres Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Land, Hastings, Nebr.
3 John Temme Auction, Post-Harvest, End of the Year Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.
6 Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.