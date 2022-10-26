Auction Calendar - October 28, 2022

OCTOBER
29 3rd Annual Large Multi-Party Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Nebr.
29 Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District, Johnson Lake Waterfront Lot, Online Auction
30 Richters HVAC & Plumbing, Equipment & Tools, Seward, Nebr.
NOVEMBER
1 Pieke Goodman Farms, LLC, 460.89 Acres Pivot Irrigated Antelope Co Farmland, Newman Grove, Nebr.
1 Agri Affiliates, Inc., 239 Acres Saline Co Row-Crop Farmland, Friend, Nebr.
2 BigIron Auctions/Fordyce Farmers Non-Stock Coop, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Pfeifer’s Machinery Sales, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Joan Mccaw, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Scribner Grain, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Brian Vakoc, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Ellis & Lois Schrunk Retirement, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/John Preister, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Brent Mueller, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Randall Leishman, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/FEI Inc., Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/MDV Holdings LLC, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Russell Sudbeck, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Garcia-Chico INE, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Grabowski Construction Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/D & L Sand & Gravel LLC, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Lorn Rogge, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Dawson County, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Ken Schlange, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Equipment Wholesalers, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Brown Masonry, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Ralph Cornelius, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Pollard Pumping Inc., Online Auction
2 BigIron Auctions/Sitzman Farms, Online Auction
3 Roger Schroeder & The Late Phil Schroeder Estate, Tractors, Equip., Machinery, Guns & Ammunition, Bloomfield, Nebr.
3 Imig Properties, LLC, 153 Acres Seward Co Land, Seward, Nebr.
3 Condon Ranch, 19,740 Acres Logon County, CO Land, Sterling Colorado
4 Popken Family, Kevin Popken POA, 290 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
4 Farmers National, 913.13 Acres Antelope Co Land, Neligh, Nebr.
5 Keith & Tami Morton, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
5 Don Newman, Equipment, Columbus, Nebr.
7 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Seward County School Land Lease Sale, Seward, Nebr.
7 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, York County School Land Lease Sale, Osceola, Nebr.
7 Farmers National, 625.5 Acres Marshall Co Kansas Land, Summerfield, Kansas
7 The Estate of James Leon Grantham, 307.5 Acres Greeley Co Cropland & Pasture, Scotia, Nebr.
7 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Gun & Ammo, Online Auction
8 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Butler County School Land Lease Sale, David City, Nebr.
8 Farmers National, 235.05 Acres Washington Co Land, Blair, Nebr.
10 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Boone County School Land Lease, Albion, Nebr.
10 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Antelope County School Land Lease, Neligh, Nebr.
12 Charlie & Karen Messenger, Guns, Collectibles & Household, Crete, Nebr.
14 Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Nebr.
14 George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.
15 BigIron Realty/830.35 Acres, 6 Tracts, York & Hamilton Co Cropland & Pasture Ground, Online Auction
15 Gail Masonbrink Estate, 156.51 Acres Richardson Co Land, Humboldt, Nebr.
15 Karen Borowski, 643 Acres Non-Irrigated Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.
15 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 96 Acres Webster Co Non-Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.
15 MidwestLand Company, 160 Acres Dixon County Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.
16 Hertz Farm Management, 157.84 Acres Kearney Co Land, Online Auction
17 Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa
17 Farmers National Co., 475.83 Acres Platte Co Land, Lindsay, Nebr.
18 Hertz Farm Management, 166.04 Acres Hamilton Co Land, Online Auction
19 Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa
21 Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.
22 Farmers National Co., 93.05 Acres Seward Co Land, Lincoln, Nebr.
22 BigIron Realty, 396.72 Acres York Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Land, Online Auction
22 Buss Realty & Auction, LLC, 195 Acres Platte Co Cropland, Columbus, Nebr.
28 Ruhter Auction & Realty, Inc., 149.19 Acres Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Hastings, Nebr.
29 Robert Bryan Farm, 158.9 Acres Irrigated Cropland Polk Co, Online Auction
DECEMBER
2 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 429 Acres Clay Co Pivot Irrigated Land, Hastings, Nebr.
3 John Temme Auction, Post-Harvest, End of the Year Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.
6 Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.
7 Betty J. Deets Trust, Raymond A. Hervert, Trustee, 160 Acres Irrigated Cropland Buffalo Co., Kearney, Nebr.
8 BRS Farms, Randy Nelson, Retirement Farm Auction, Bertrand, Nebr.
14 Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, Farm Machinery, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers Consignment, Online Auction
JANUARY
24 Fricke Farms, Inc., Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.