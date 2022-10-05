 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Auction Calendar - October 7, 2022

Farm auction

 OCTOBER

9     Weverka Estate, Cars, Parts & Tools, License Plates, Bikes, Columbus, Neb.

12  BigIron Auctions/Aaron Schmidt, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Jason Hauschild, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Bob Hazelett, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Tom & Brenda Nissen Semi-Retirement, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Betty Wiese, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Eugene Boryca, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Ann Anderson, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Bengie Steffen, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Jacob Bauer, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Village of Oxford, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Neil Wehling, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Clint Walker, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/ZNO LLC, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Michael Schnieders, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Michael Kubik, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Cory Ebbers, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sale, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Shinn’s Turkey Track Ranch Inc., Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Vorders Trasse Farms LLC, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Greg Malander, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Dustin Barclay Trucking, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Lane Goebel, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Coleridge Welding, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Jim Turner Estate, Online Auction

12  BigIron Auctions/Dan Neville, Online Auction

15  Grubaugh Auction, Antiques & Collectibles, Monroe, Neb.

16  Grubaugh Auction/City of Columbus, Vehicles, Bicycles, Misc., Columbus, Neb.

18  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Kearney, Neb.

22  Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Estate, Malcolm, Neb.

People are also reading…

22  Lucien Hamernik, Tractors, Farm Machinery & Equip, Trailers, Misc., Norfolk, Neb.

22  Betty Ann Zieman Estate, Real Estate & Personal Property, Pleasant Dale, Neb.

25  Ron Kadavy, 144 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.

27  BigIron Realty/Chris & Nichole Popken, 80 Acres Dodge Co Gravity Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction

27  BigIron Realty/Madge Muller, 81.05 Acres Dodge Co Irrigated, Dryland & Maple Creek, Online Auction

29  3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.

30  Richters HVAC & Plumbing, Equipment & Tools, Seward, Neb.

 

 

NOVEMBER

1     Pieke Goodman Farms, LLC, 460.89 Acres Pivot Irrigated Antelope Co Farmland, Newman Grove, Nebr.

 

3     Imig Properties, LLC, 153 Acres Seward Co Land, Seward, Neb.

3     Condon Ranch, 19,740 Acres Logon County, CO Land, Sterling Colorado

4     Popken Family, Kevin Popken POA, 290 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.

4     Farmers National, 913.13 Acres Antelope Co Land, Neligh, Nebr.

5     Keith & Tami Morton, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa

5     Don Newman, Equipment, Columbus, Nebr.

7     Farmers National, 625.5 Acres Marshall Co Kansas Land, Summerfield, Kansas

7     The Estate of James Leon Grantham, 307.5 Acres Greeley Co Cropland & Pasture, Scotia, Neb.

8     Farmers National, 235.05 Acres Washington Co Land, Blair, Nebr.

14  Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Neb.

14  George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.

17  Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa

19  Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa

21  Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.

 

 

DECEMBER

3     John Temme Auction, Post Harvest, End of the Year Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.

6     Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.

 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News