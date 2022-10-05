Auction Calendar - October 7, 2022

OCTOBER
9 Weverka Estate, Cars, Parts & Tools, License Plates, Bikes, Columbus, Neb.
12 BigIron Auctions/Aaron Schmidt, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Jason Hauschild, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Bob Hazelett, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Tom & Brenda Nissen Semi-Retirement, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Betty Wiese, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Eugene Boryca, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Ann Anderson, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Bengie Steffen, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Jacob Bauer, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Village of Oxford, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Neil Wehling, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Clint Walker, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/ZNO LLC, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Michael Schnieders, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Michael Kubik, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Cory Ebbers, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sale, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Shinn’s Turkey Track Ranch Inc., Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Vorders Trasse Farms LLC, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Greg Malander, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Dustin Barclay Trucking, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Lane Goebel, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Coleridge Welding, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Jim Turner Estate, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Dan Neville, Online Auction
15 Grubaugh Auction, Antiques & Collectibles, Monroe, Neb.
16 Grubaugh Auction/City of Columbus, Vehicles, Bicycles, Misc., Columbus, Neb.
18 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Kearney, Neb.
22 Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Estate, Malcolm, Neb.
People are also reading…
22 Lucien Hamernik, Tractors, Farm Machinery & Equip, Trailers, Misc., Norfolk, Neb.
22 Betty Ann Zieman Estate, Real Estate & Personal Property, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
25 Ron Kadavy, 144 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
27 BigIron Realty/Chris & Nichole Popken, 80 Acres Dodge Co Gravity Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction
27 BigIron Realty/Madge Muller, 81.05 Acres Dodge Co Irrigated, Dryland & Maple Creek, Online Auction
29 3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.
30 Richters HVAC & Plumbing, Equipment & Tools, Seward, Neb.
NOVEMBER
1 Pieke Goodman Farms, LLC, 460.89 Acres Pivot Irrigated Antelope Co Farmland, Newman Grove, Nebr.
3 Imig Properties, LLC, 153 Acres Seward Co Land, Seward, Neb.
3 Condon Ranch, 19,740 Acres Logon County, CO Land, Sterling Colorado
4 Popken Family, Kevin Popken POA, 290 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
4 Farmers National, 913.13 Acres Antelope Co Land, Neligh, Nebr.
5 Keith & Tami Morton, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
5 Don Newman, Equipment, Columbus, Nebr.
7 Farmers National, 625.5 Acres Marshall Co Kansas Land, Summerfield, Kansas
7 The Estate of James Leon Grantham, 307.5 Acres Greeley Co Cropland & Pasture, Scotia, Neb.
8 Farmers National, 235.05 Acres Washington Co Land, Blair, Nebr.
14 Douglas Wolf, Dan Wolf, David Wolf, 320 Acres Valley Co Cropland, North Loup, Neb.
14 George Braun Family Trust, 320 Acres Boone Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland & Pasture, Cedar Rapids, Nebr.
17 Willey Partnership LLP, 73.64 Irrigated Acres Section 23 Fairview Township Monona Co Iowa Land, Whiting, Iowa
19 Russell D. Hinkel, 191.74 Acres Iowa Hunting/Recreational Property, Onawa, Iowa
21 Lowell and Marilyn Foland, Farm Equipment, Belgrade, Nebr.
DECEMBER
3 John Temme Auction, Post Harvest, End of the Year Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.
6 Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr.