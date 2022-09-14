Auction Calendar - September 16, 2022

SEPTEMBER
17 Glen Mohr Estate, Antique Machinery, Omaha, Neb.
17 James Linhart Estate & Lorraine (Lori) Linhart, Tractor & Equipment, Pickup, Trailer, Lawn & Garden Hunting & Fishing, Missouri Valley, IAs
19 Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.
19 Grubaugh Auction, Gold, Silver Coins & Currency, Monroe, Neb.
20 Farmers National, 338.25 Acres Merrick Co Land, Central City, Neb.
20 Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.
20 BigIron Realty, 200 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Nemaha Co, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty, 80.49 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty, 79.05 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co., Online Auction
21 Big Iron Auctions/Svancara Farms Retirement, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Randal Kremlacek, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Francis Schroer, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/GHS Implement, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Wineglass Ranch Inc., Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/D&D Feedlot Gothenburg LLC, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Art Anderson Farms Inc., Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Dwayne Stepanek Retirement, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Golden Spike, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Olson Trucking Inc., Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/LG Roloff Construction Co Inc., Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Sunshine Holdings LLC, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Kersten Construction Inc., Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Ag & Irrigation Inc., Retirement, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Bobcat of Omaha, Online Auction
People are also reading…
21 BigIron Auctions/Dave Amick, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Brian Arens, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/JP Auto LLC, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Leo Lopez, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Jeff McClintock, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Chief Carriers Inc., Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Jerry & Lynne Allemann Trust, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Staman Ranch, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Dennis Sykora, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Charles Sudbeck, Online Auction
24 Ron Vavra Estate, Trucks, Cars, Tractors, Gresham, Neb.
24 Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.
24 Estate of Thomas E. Collin, Unique Collector’s Auction, Long Pine, Neb.
24 Robert & Sharon Barjenbruch, Tractors, Pickup, Tools, Acreage Equipment, Guns & Ammo, Norfolk, Neb.
25 Grubaugh Auction, Guns, Coins & Collectibles, Monroe, Neb.
26 Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Fall Machinery Consignment, Ord, Neb.
27 Alfred Beiermann Trust, 160 Acres Platte Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction
27 Rose Marie Huettner Family Trust, 152.08 Acres Madison Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction
27 MSK LLC, 160 Acres Madison Co Pivot Irrigated Crop, Online Auction
27 Grubaugh Auction, Comics & Sports Memorabilia, Monroe, Neb.
28 Farmers National, 137.21 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Waverly, Neb.
29 Paul & Allison Potadle, 76.5 Acres Burt Co Land, Tekamah, Neb.
OCTOBER
3 The Estate of Barbara L. Hutchins, 865.91 Acres of Valley Co Pivot Irrigated & Dry Cropland, Hard Grass Pasture & Davis Creek Bottom, 2 Separate Tracts, North Loup, Neb.
29 3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.