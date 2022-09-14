 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Auction Calendar - September 16, 2022

Farm auction

 SEPTEMBER

17  Glen Mohr Estate, Antique Machinery, Omaha, Neb.

17  James Linhart Estate & Lorraine (Lori) Linhart, Tractor & Equipment, Pickup, Trailer, Lawn & Garden Hunting & Fishing, Missouri Valley, IAs

19  Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.

19  Grubaugh Auction, Gold, Silver Coins & Currency, Monroe, Neb.

20  Farmers National, 338.25 Acres Merrick Co Land, Central City, Neb.

20  Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.

20  BigIron Realty, 200 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Nemaha Co, Online Auction

20  BigIron Realty, 80.49 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co, Online Auction

20  BigIron Realty, 79.05 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co., Online Auction

21  Big Iron Auctions/Svancara Farms Retirement, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Randal Kremlacek, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Francis Schroer, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/GHS Implement, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Wineglass Ranch Inc., Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/D&D Feedlot Gothenburg LLC, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Art Anderson Farms Inc., Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Dwayne Stepanek Retirement, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Golden Spike, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Olson Trucking Inc., Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/LG Roloff Construction Co Inc., Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Sunshine Holdings LLC, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Kersten Construction Inc., Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Ag & Irrigation Inc., Retirement, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Bobcat of Omaha, Online Auction

People are also reading…

21  BigIron Auctions/Dave Amick, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Brian Arens, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/JP Auto LLC, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Leo Lopez, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Jeff McClintock, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Chief Carriers Inc., Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Jerry & Lynne Allemann Trust, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Staman Ranch, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Dennis Sykora, Online Auction

21  BigIron Auctions/Charles Sudbeck, Online Auction

24 Ron Vavra Estate, Trucks, Cars, Tractors, Gresham, Neb.

24  Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.

24  Estate of Thomas E. Collin, Unique Collector’s Auction,  Long Pine, Neb.

24  Robert & Sharon Barjenbruch,  Tractors, Pickup, Tools, Acreage Equipment, Guns & Ammo, Norfolk, Neb.

25  Grubaugh Auction, Guns, Coins & Collectibles, Monroe, Neb.

26  Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Fall Machinery Consignment, Ord, Neb.

27  Alfred Beiermann Trust, 160 Acres Platte Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction

27  Rose Marie Huettner Family Trust, 152.08 Acres Madison Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction

27  MSK LLC, 160 Acres Madison Co Pivot Irrigated Crop, Online Auction

27  Grubaugh Auction, Comics & Sports Memorabilia, Monroe, Neb.

28  Farmers National, 137.21 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Waverly, Neb.

29  Paul & Allison Potadle, 76.5 Acres Burt Co Land, Tekamah, Neb.

OCTOBER

3    The Estate of Barbara L. Hutchins, 865.91 Acres of Valley Co Pivot Irrigated & Dry Cropland, Hard Grass Pasture & Davis Creek Bottom, 2 Separate Tracts, North Loup, Neb.

29  3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.

 

 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News