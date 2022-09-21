Auction Calendar - September 23, 2022

SEPTEMBER
24 Ron Vavra Estate, Trucks, Cars, Tractors, Gresham, Neb.
24 Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.
24 Estate of Thomas E. Collin, Unique Collector’s Auction, Long Pine, Neb.
24 Robert & Sharon Barjenbruch, Tractors, Pickup, Tools, Acreage Equipment, Guns & Ammo, Norfolk, Neb.
25 Grubaugh Auction, Guns, Coins & Collectibles, Monroe, Neb.
26 Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Fall Machinery Consignment, Ord, Neb.
27 Alfred Beiermann Trust, 160 Acres Platte Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction
27 Rose Marie Huettner Family Trust, 152.08 Acres Madison Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction
27 MSK LLC, 160 Acres Madison Co Pivot Irrigated Crop, Online Auction
27 Grubaugh Auction, Comics & Sports Memorabilia, Monroe, Neb.
28 Farmers National, 137.21 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Waverly, Neb.
28 BigIron Auctions/Equipment Wholesalers, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/G&L Farms, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Bajac Land & Cattle, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Neal Kemper, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/K-B R-B Farms LLC, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Ralph Cornelius, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Cross T Ranch Retirement, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Greenfield Application LLC, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/CC Angus, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Schroeder Land & Seed LLC, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Graff Ranch, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Jarrod Thiessen, Online Auction
People are also reading…
28 BigIron Auctions/Pillen Family Farms Transport LLC, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Jean Stolzenburg, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Mason’s Market Inc., Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Audrey Williams, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Larry Larson, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Bryan Palm, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Robert Larsen Estate, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Nemaha County Road Dept 1, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Vernon Virka, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Prairieland Transport LLC, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Fischer Baling LLC, Online Auction
29 Paul & Allison Potadle, 76.5 Acres Burt Co Land, Tekamah, Neb.
OCTOBER
3 The Estate of Barbara L. Hutchins, 865.91 Acres of Valley Co Pivot Irrigated & Dry Cropland, Hard Grass Pasture & Davis Creek Bottom, 2 Separate Tracts, North Loup, Neb.
27 Chris & Nichole Popken, 80 Acres Dodge Co Gravity Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction
27 Madge Muller, 81.05 Acres Dodge Co Irrigated, Dryland & Maple Creek, Online Auction
29 3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.