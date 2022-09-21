 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - September 23, 2022

Farm auction

 SEPTEMBER

24 Ron Vavra Estate, Trucks, Cars, Tractors, Gresham, Neb.

24  Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.

24  Estate of Thomas E. Collin, Unique Collector’s Auction,  Long Pine, Neb.

24  Robert & Sharon Barjenbruch,  Tractors, Pickup, Tools, Acreage Equipment, Guns & Ammo, Norfolk, Neb.

25  Grubaugh Auction, Guns, Coins & Collectibles, Monroe, Neb.

26  Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Fall Machinery Consignment, Ord, Neb.

27  Alfred Beiermann Trust, 160 Acres Platte Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction

27  Rose Marie Huettner Family Trust, 152.08 Acres Madison Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction

27  MSK LLC, 160 Acres Madison Co Pivot Irrigated Crop, Online Auction

27  Grubaugh Auction, Comics & Sports Memorabilia, Monroe, Neb.

28  Farmers National, 137.21 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Waverly, Neb.

28  BigIron Auctions/Equipment Wholesalers, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/G&L Farms, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Bajac Land & Cattle, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Neal Kemper, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/K-B R-B Farms LLC, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Ralph Cornelius, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Cross T Ranch Retirement, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Greenfield Application LLC, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/CC Angus, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Schroeder Land & Seed LLC, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Graff Ranch, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Jarrod Thiessen, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Pillen Family Farms Transport LLC, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Jean Stolzenburg, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Mason’s Market Inc., Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Audrey Williams, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Larry Larson, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Bryan Palm, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Robert Larsen Estate, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Nemaha County Road Dept 1, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Vernon Virka, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Prairieland Transport LLC, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction

28  BigIron Auctions/Fischer Baling LLC, Online Auction

29  Paul & Allison Potadle, 76.5 Acres Burt Co Land, Tekamah, Neb.

 

 

 

OCTOBER

 

3     The Estate of Barbara L. Hutchins, 865.91 Acres of Valley Co Pivot Irrigated & Dry Cropland, Hard Grass Pasture & Davis Creek Bottom, 2 Separate Tracts, North Loup, Neb.

27  Chris & Nichole Popken, 80 Acres Dodge Co Gravity Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction

27  Madge Muller, 81.05 Acres Dodge Co Irrigated, Dryland & Maple Creek, Online Auction

29  3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.

 

 

