Auction Calendar - September 9, 2022

Farm auction

SEPTEMBER

10  Ron Badertscher Estate, Tractors, Combine & Heads, Machinery & ATV’s, Tecumseh, Neb.

10  Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate Acreage, Pleasant Dale, Neb.

10  Grubaugh Auction, Tools, Toys & Games, Collectibles & Household, Stromsburg, Neb.

10  Carolyn Busboom, Horse Tach, Saddles & Buggy, Lincoln, Neb.

11  Ron & Beverly Blessen Estate, Vehicles, Equipment, Household & Collectibles, Monroe, Neb.

14  Farmers National, 711.51 Acres Webster Co Land, Red Cloud, Neb.

14  BigIron Auctions/Mark Dicke, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Don Sabatka, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Darrell Espe, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Tony Goeden, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Ethan Kershaw, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/William Fellers, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S & N Auto Sales

14  BigIron Auctions/1 Lilly Ranch, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Adams Land & Cattle Co., Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Pebble Valley Cattle Company LLC, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Carol Koch, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Bayer Farms, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/James Russell, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Adam Holz, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Ronald Range, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/John & Dianne Stepongzi Estate, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Mitchell L. Boone Estate, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/FX Land Company, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Tim Montgomery, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Village of Platte Center, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Duane Wilkinson, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Dorcey Enterprises LLC, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Ralph Cornelius, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/JP Auto LLC, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Ryan Reeves, Online Auction

15  Taylor & Martin, Inc., Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, Nebr.

16  Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Equipment, Bruno, Neb.

17  Glen Mohr Estate, Antique Machinery, Omaha, Neb.

17  James Linhart Estate & Lorraine (Lori) Linhart, Tractor & Equipment, Pickup, Trailer, Lawn & Garden Hunting & Fishing, Missouri Valley, IA

19  Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.

19  Grubaugh Auction, Gold, Silver Coins & Currency, Monroe, Neb.

20  Farmers National, 338.25 Acres Merrick Co Land, Central City, Neb.

20  Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.

20  BigIron Realty, 200 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Nemaha Co, Online Auction

20  BigIron Realty, 80.49 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co, Online Auction

20  BigIron Realty, 79.05 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co., Online Auction

24  Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.

24  Estate of Thomas E. Collin, Unique Collector’s Auction,  Long Pine, Neb.

24  Robert & Sharon Barjenbruch,  Tractors, Pickup, Tools, Acreage Equipment, Guns & Ammo, Norfolk, Neb.

26  Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Fall Machinery Consignment, Ord, Neb.

27  Alfred Beiermann Trust, 160 Acres Platte Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction

27  Rose Marie Huettner Family Trust, 152.08 Acres Madison Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction

27  MSK LLC, 160 Acres Madison Co Pivot Irrigated Crop, Online Auction

28  Farmers National, 137.21 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Waverly, Neb.

29  Paul & Allison Potadle, 76.5 Acres Burt Co Land, Tekamah, Neb.

OCTOBER

3    The Estate of Barbara L. Hutchins, 865.91 Acres of Valley Co Pivot Irrigated & Dry Cropland, Hard Grass Pasture & Davis Creek Bottom, 2 Separate Tracts, North Loup, Neb.

29  3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.

 

