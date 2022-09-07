Auction Calendar - September 9, 2022

SEPTEMBER
10 Ron Badertscher Estate, Tractors, Combine & Heads, Machinery & ATV’s, Tecumseh, Neb.
10 Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate Acreage, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
10 Grubaugh Auction, Tools, Toys & Games, Collectibles & Household, Stromsburg, Neb.
10 Carolyn Busboom, Horse Tach, Saddles & Buggy, Lincoln, Neb.
11 Ron & Beverly Blessen Estate, Vehicles, Equipment, Household & Collectibles, Monroe, Neb.
14 Farmers National, 711.51 Acres Webster Co Land, Red Cloud, Neb.
14 BigIron Auctions/Mark Dicke, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Don Sabatka, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Darrell Espe, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Tony Goeden, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Ethan Kershaw, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/William Fellers, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S & N Auto Sales
14 BigIron Auctions/1 Lilly Ranch, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Adams Land & Cattle Co., Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Pebble Valley Cattle Company LLC, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Carol Koch, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Bayer Farms, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/James Russell, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Adam Holz, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Ronald Range, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/John & Dianne Stepongzi Estate, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Mitchell L. Boone Estate, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/FX Land Company, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Tim Montgomery, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Village of Platte Center, Online Auction
People are also reading…
14 BigIron Auctions/Duane Wilkinson, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Dorcey Enterprises LLC, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Ralph Cornelius, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/JP Auto LLC, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Reeves, Online Auction
15 Taylor & Martin, Inc., Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, Nebr.
16 Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Equipment, Bruno, Neb.
17 Glen Mohr Estate, Antique Machinery, Omaha, Neb.
17 James Linhart Estate & Lorraine (Lori) Linhart, Tractor & Equipment, Pickup, Trailer, Lawn & Garden Hunting & Fishing, Missouri Valley, IA
19 Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.
19 Grubaugh Auction, Gold, Silver Coins & Currency, Monroe, Neb.
20 Farmers National, 338.25 Acres Merrick Co Land, Central City, Neb.
20 Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.
20 BigIron Realty, 200 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Nemaha Co, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty, 80.49 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty, 79.05 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co., Online Auction
24 Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.
24 Estate of Thomas E. Collin, Unique Collector’s Auction, Long Pine, Neb.
24 Robert & Sharon Barjenbruch, Tractors, Pickup, Tools, Acreage Equipment, Guns & Ammo, Norfolk, Neb.
26 Wolf Inc. Auction & Real Estate, Fall Machinery Consignment, Ord, Neb.
27 Alfred Beiermann Trust, 160 Acres Platte Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction
27 Rose Marie Huettner Family Trust, 152.08 Acres Madison Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction
27 MSK LLC, 160 Acres Madison Co Pivot Irrigated Crop, Online Auction
28 Farmers National, 137.21 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Waverly, Neb.
29 Paul & Allison Potadle, 76.5 Acres Burt Co Land, Tekamah, Neb.
OCTOBER
3 The Estate of Barbara L. Hutchins, 865.91 Acres of Valley Co Pivot Irrigated & Dry Cropland, Hard Grass Pasture & Davis Creek Bottom, 2 Separate Tracts, North Loup, Neb.
29 3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.