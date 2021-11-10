Auction Calendar 11-12-21

NOVEMBER
13 Pokorny Estate, Acreage Equipment & Household, Bellwood, Neb.
13 Fox Trenching/George Fox, Commercial Plumbing, Heating & Underground Retirement Auction, Tilden, Neb.
13 Schow Auction Service, Fall Equipment Consignment Auction, Paxton, Neb.
15 Farmers National Co, 640 Acres Holt Co Land, For Sale By Bids
15 Buss Realty & Auction LLC, 79 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.
15 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Douglas Co School Land Lease, Omaha, Neb.
16 Farmers National, 165.36 Acres Perkins Co Land, Ogallala, Neb.
16 Hansen Family Revocable Trust, 195 Acres Stanton Co Farmland, Stanton, Neb.
16 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Vehicle & Shop Equipment Consignment, Online Auction
17 Farmers National, 160 Acres Thurston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.
17 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Lancaster Co School Land Lease, Lincoln, Neb.
17 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Gage Co School Land Lease, Beatrice, Neb.
17 BigIron Auctions/Country Partners, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/Kent McGinnis, Online Auction
17 Big Iron Auctions/D & D Feeding Co, Online Auction
18 Kenneth L. Stewart & Donna J. Stewart Trust, Frontier County Farms Absolute Land Auction, Cambridge, Neb.
18 Cynthia & The Late Bruce Hild, 480 Irrigated Acres Antelope Co Land, Neligh, Neb.
18 Poppe Realty & Mgmt, 345 Acres Falls City Land Auction, Falls City, Neb.
18 Taylor & Martin, Inc., 400+ Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, Neb.
19 Double M Double D LLC, 160 Acres Saunders County Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
19 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 136.23 Acres Adams Co Land Auction, Hastings, Neb.
19 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, York Co School Land Lease, York, Neb.
19 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Saline Co School Land Lease, Wilber, Neb.
20 James Hasenkamp Estate & Patty Hasenkamp, Tractors, Machinery, Pickups & Truck, Livestock Equip & Trailers, Burchard, Neb.
20 Libbie Wostrel Estate, John Deere Tractors & Collectible Antique Machinery, Pierce, Neb.
20 Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, 6 Homes in Kearney, Neb., Online Auction
20 Glenn Wedekind Estate, Real Estate & Equipment, Madison, Neb.
22 Roger Wallace, Mara Rasure & Triple L Enterprises LLC, 939.81 Acres Valley & Custer Co Pivot Irrigated Cropland, Arcadia, Neb.
22 Donald H. Figgner Estate, 113.7 Acres Boone Co Dryland, Albion, Neb.
23 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 314.4 Acres Sheridan Co Kansas Land Auction, Hoxie, Kansas
23 Buss Realty & Auction, 160 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.
23 Lester & Elaine Menke Estate, 233.2 Acres Wayne Co Land Auction, Sealed Bid
24 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery & S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Roland Kennedy, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Bill R Bigbee Estate, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
27 Steve & Cindy Gehring, Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, Creston, Neb.
27 Tietz Farms Inc., Farm Equipment Retirement, Omaha, Neb.
29 Majerus Family Farms, LLC, 480 Acres Boone Co Dryland Farm Ground Land, Petersburg, Neb.
29 Dale & Sandy Gronau, Large JD Farm Equipment Retirement , Kiron, Iowa
29 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 74.98 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction
30 Richard R. Kasl, 96 Acres Saline Co Land, Wilber, Neb.
30 Farmers National, 99.03 Acres Howard Co, Sealed Bid
DECEMBER
1 Robert J Prokop Estate, 162 Acres Pivot Irrigated Land, DeWitt, Neb.
2 Robert J Prokop Estate, 4 Parcels Nance Co Land, Central City, Neb.
2 Farmers National, 155.81 Acres Burt Co Land, Decatur, Neb.
3 Dennis & Patricia Fujan, 80 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Malmo, Neb.
4 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Demolition Car & Parts Consignment, Kearney, Neb.
7 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Year-End Equipment Consignment, Online Auction
11 Ken & Carolyn Carlson, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Onawa, Iowa
16 Farmers National, 1536 Acres Furnas Co Land, Arapahoe, Neb.
17 BigIron Realty, 67.77 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction
17 Farmers National, 157.33 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Lincoln, Neb.