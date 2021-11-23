 Skip to main content
Auction Calendar 11-26-21

 NOVEMBER

27  Steve & Cindy Gehring, Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, Creston, Neb.

27  Tietz Farms Inc., Farm Equipment Retirement, Omaha, Neb.

29  Majerus Family Farms, LLC, 480 Acres Boone Co Dryland Farm Ground Land, Petersburg, Neb.

29  Dale & Sandy Gronau, Large JD Farm Equipment Retirement, Kiron, Iowa

29  Ruhter Auction & Realty, 74.98 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction

30  Richard R. Kasl, 96 Acres Saline Co Land, Wilber, Neb.

30  Farmers National, 99.03 Acres Howard Co, Sealed Bid

30  Land Marketers Realty, 263.53 Hard Grass Pasture Holt Co, Online Auction

 

 

 

 

DECEMBER

1    Dave & Jane Armstrong, Farm Equipment Retirement, Ponca, Neb.

1     Robert J Prokop Estate, 162 Acres Pivot Irrigated     Land, DeWitt, Neb.

1    BigIron Auctions/Raikes Farm Enterprises, Online Auction

1    BigIron Auctions/Donald D Stuebe Estate, Online Auction

1    BigIron Auctions/Kenneth Boswell Retirement, Online Auction

1    BigIron Auctions/Larry Wilkinson, Online Auction

1    BigIron Auctions/David Beck, Online Auction

1    BigIron Auctions/Nacora LTD, Online Auction

2    Robert  J Prokop Estate, 4 Parcels Nance Co Land, Central City, Neb.

2    Bruce & Susan Staub, 110 Irrigated & Grass Madison Co Acres, Tilden, Neb.

2    Farmers National, 155.81 Acres Burt Co Land, Decatur, Neb.

3    Dennis & Patricia Fujan, 80 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Malmo, Neb.

4    HI-LO Real Estate & Equipment, Columbus, Neb.

4    Stella Thompson Estate, Farm Equipment, Livestock Equip, Antique & Household, Newport, Neb.

4    Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Demolition Car & Parts Consignment, Kearney, Neb.

4    Robert & Susan Urbanec, Farm Machinery, Pender, Neb.

5    Jewelry, Signs & Toys, Monroe, Neb.

6    Brian & Cindy Kipp & Others, Retirement Farm Equipment, Haxtun, Colorado

6    Coins, Currency & Sporting Items, Monroe, Neb.

6    A-Few’r Farms, 242.788 Acres of Pivot Irrigated Cropland & Grain Storage, Ord, Neb.

7    Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Year-End Equipment Consignment, Online Auction

7    DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Matthew Slater, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/BMB Farms LLC, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Kyle Bordovsky, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Village of Rising City, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Wiese Livestock, Online Auction

10  Dean & Pat Olson, Farm & Livestock Equipment Retirement, Blair, Neb.

11  Allen Dau Estate, Real Estate, Battle Creek, Neb.

11  Marvin & Norma Lee Duerfeldt Estate, Tractors, Vehicles, UTV & ATV & Machinery, Falls City, Neb.

11  Beer Signs, Mounts & More, Columbus, Neb.

11  Ken & Carolyn Carlson, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Onawa, Iowa

11  Darwin & Kent Hansen, Farm Machinery Retirement, Rosalie, Neb.

12  Wood Planes & Antique Tools, Monroe, Neb.

13  BigIron Auctions/N & T Farms Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

14  Farmers National, 363.95 Acres Hayes Co, McCook, Neb.

15  Farmers National, 163.8 Acres Merrick Co, Central City, Neb.

15  BigIron Auctions/Lew Nielsen Retirement, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Merle Borer, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/John Yockey, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Leonard & Linda Smith Retirement, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Barry Kelly, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/ProGrain Farms, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/MDK Farms Inc. Estate, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Dean Preister LLC, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Wheeler & Wheeler Inc., Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Randall & Jed Weise, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Buel Farms, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Land Tilling, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Dennis Domeier Retirement, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Classic Car, Online Auction

16  Farmers National, 1536 Acres Furnas Co Land, Arapahoe, Neb.

17  BigIron Realty, 67.77 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction

17  Farmers National, 157.33 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Lincoln, Neb.

21  BigIron Auctions/KRC Farms LLC, Retirement, Online Auction

21  DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Troy Cammack, Online Auction

28  DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

29  Office Equipment, Norfolk, Neb.

 

