Auction Calendar 11-26-21

NOVEMBER
27 Steve & Cindy Gehring, Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, Creston, Neb.
27 Tietz Farms Inc., Farm Equipment Retirement, Omaha, Neb.
29 Majerus Family Farms, LLC, 480 Acres Boone Co Dryland Farm Ground Land, Petersburg, Neb.
29 Dale & Sandy Gronau, Large JD Farm Equipment Retirement, Kiron, Iowa
29 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 74.98 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction
30 Richard R. Kasl, 96 Acres Saline Co Land, Wilber, Neb.
30 Farmers National, 99.03 Acres Howard Co, Sealed Bid
30 Land Marketers Realty, 263.53 Hard Grass Pasture Holt Co, Online Auction
DECEMBER
1 Dave & Jane Armstrong, Farm Equipment Retirement, Ponca, Neb.
1 Robert J Prokop Estate, 162 Acres Pivot Irrigated Land, DeWitt, Neb.
1 BigIron Auctions/Raikes Farm Enterprises, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Donald D Stuebe Estate, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Kenneth Boswell Retirement, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Larry Wilkinson, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/David Beck, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Nacora LTD, Online Auction
2 Robert J Prokop Estate, 4 Parcels Nance Co Land, Central City, Neb.
2 Bruce & Susan Staub, 110 Irrigated & Grass Madison Co Acres, Tilden, Neb.
2 Farmers National, 155.81 Acres Burt Co Land, Decatur, Neb.
3 Dennis & Patricia Fujan, 80 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Malmo, Neb.
4 HI-LO Real Estate & Equipment, Columbus, Neb.
4 Stella Thompson Estate, Farm Equipment, Livestock Equip, Antique & Household, Newport, Neb.
4 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Demolition Car & Parts Consignment, Kearney, Neb.
4 Robert & Susan Urbanec, Farm Machinery, Pender, Neb.
5 Jewelry, Signs & Toys, Monroe, Neb.
6 Brian & Cindy Kipp & Others, Retirement Farm Equipment, Haxtun, Colorado
6 Coins, Currency & Sporting Items, Monroe, Neb.
6 A-Few’r Farms, 242.788 Acres of Pivot Irrigated Cropland & Grain Storage, Ord, Neb.
7 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Year-End Equipment Consignment, Online Auction
7 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Matthew Slater, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/BMB Farms LLC, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Kyle Bordovsky, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Village of Rising City, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Wiese Livestock, Online Auction
10 Dean & Pat Olson, Farm & Livestock Equipment Retirement, Blair, Neb.
11 Allen Dau Estate, Real Estate, Battle Creek, Neb.
11 Marvin & Norma Lee Duerfeldt Estate, Tractors, Vehicles, UTV & ATV & Machinery, Falls City, Neb.
11 Beer Signs, Mounts & More, Columbus, Neb.
11 Ken & Carolyn Carlson, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Onawa, Iowa
11 Darwin & Kent Hansen, Farm Machinery Retirement, Rosalie, Neb.
12 Wood Planes & Antique Tools, Monroe, Neb.
13 BigIron Auctions/N & T Farms Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
14 Farmers National, 363.95 Acres Hayes Co, McCook, Neb.
15 Farmers National, 163.8 Acres Merrick Co, Central City, Neb.
15 BigIron Auctions/Lew Nielsen Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Merle Borer, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/John Yockey, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Leonard & Linda Smith Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Barry Kelly, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/ProGrain Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/MDK Farms Inc. Estate, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Dean Preister LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Wheeler & Wheeler Inc., Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Randall & Jed Weise, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Buel Farms, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Land Tilling, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Dennis Domeier Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Classic Car, Online Auction
16 Farmers National, 1536 Acres Furnas Co Land, Arapahoe, Neb.
17 BigIron Realty, 67.77 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction
17 Farmers National, 157.33 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Lincoln, Neb.
21 BigIron Auctions/KRC Farms LLC, Retirement, Online Auction
21 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Troy Cammack, Online Auction
28 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction
29 Office Equipment, Norfolk, Neb.