Auction Calendar 12-17-21

DECEMBER

18  Holtgrew Auction & Appraisal Co., Holt County Consignment Auction, Stuart, Neb.

21  BigIron Auctions/KRC Farms LLC, Retirement, Online Auction

21  DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Troy Cammack, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Jack & Sally Neel Retirement, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/John C Simmons Revocable Living Trust, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Vosta Farms Retirement, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Ray Sueper, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Duane & Mary Ann C Emanuel Retirement, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/DRSH LLC, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/LaVern Houghton Retirement, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Reece Klug, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Kerry Otte, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Loren Paulsen, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Equipment Wholesales, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Jon Isaacson Farms, Online Auction

28  DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

28  Land Marketers Realty, 2812 Deeded Acres Rock County Ne, Online Auction

29  Office Equipment, Norfolk, Neb.

29  BigIron Auctions/Willard Malchow Estate, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/CJG Farms LTD Partnership & Doyle Rippe Retirement, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Lyle Husmann Retirement, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Monson Farms, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Brian Bish, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Bryan Driewer, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Marc Hroch, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Ronald Burbach, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/JD Hirschfeld, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Karen Brabec Retirement, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Richard Rathje Retirement, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Bill Anderson, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Cooperative Supply Inc., Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Scott Mousel, Online Auction

 JANUARY

 12  Dennis & Eunice Shotkoski, 490 Acres Nance Co Land Auction, Central City, Neb.

12  Farmers National Co., 200 Acres Polk Co Land Auction, Osceola, Neb.

19  Farmers National Co., 110.58 Acres Burt Co Land Auction, Oakland, Neb.

20  Lynette Pavlik, Denise & Alton Streich, 149.65 Acres of Pasture or Development Pierce County Land, Pierce, Neb.

26  Farmers National Co., 239.81 Acres Wayne Co Land Auction, Wayne, Neb.

28  Ruhter Auction & Realty, 507.23 Acres Adams & Hall County, Hastings, Neb.

                               

