Auction Calendar 12-24-21

DECEMBER

 28  DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

28  Land Marketers Realty, 2812 Deeded Acres Rock County Ne, Online Auction

29  Office Equipment, Norfolk, Neb.

29  BigIron Auctions/Willard Malchow Estate, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/CJG Farms LTD Partnership & Doyle Rippe Retirement, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Lyle Husmann Retirement, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Matrix Road Inc Retirement, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/David Gubbels, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Kent Moravec, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Mike Foltz, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Monson Farms, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Ron Deboer, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Williams Country Enterprises, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Brian Bish, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Bryan Driewer, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Marc Hroch, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Ronald Burbach, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/JD Hirschfeld, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Lane Tederman Retirement, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Virginia & Frank Konwinski Estate, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Mike & Tee Jay Henderson Trust, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Arens Brothers Farming Inc., Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Circle Five Beef Inc., Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Karen Brabec Retirement, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Richard Rathje Retirement, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Hansmeier Land & Cattle, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Kilday Inc., Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Bill Anderson, Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Cooperative Supply Inc., Online Auction

30  BigIron Auctions/Scott Mousel, Online Auction

JANUARY

6    GSDD, LLC, 40 Acres Dodge Co Farmland, Dodge, Neb.

12  Dennis & Eunice Shotkoski, 490 Acres Nance Co Land Auction, Central City, Neb.

12  Farmers National Co., 200 Acres Polk Co Land Auction, Osceola, Neb.

15  Mike Larsen, Farm Equipment Auction, Fort Calhoun, Neb.

17  Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.

18  Kathie G Munderloh Estate, 126.27 Acres Cuming Co Farmland, West Point, Neb.

18  Levin Farms, Inc., Smith County KS Land Lease Online Auction

19  Farmers National Co., 110.58 Acres Burt Co Land Auction, Oakland, Neb.

20  Lynette Pavlik, Denise & Alton Streich, 149.65 Acres of Pasture or Development Pierce County Land, Pierce, Neb.

20  Eugene W. Jeffres Estate, 41 Acres Irrigated Hall Co Land, Alda, Neb.

22  Doug & Janet Johnson Retirement, Tractors, Combine, Heads, Farm Machinery, Craig, Neb.

25  Fay Schroer Estate, 2 Tracts Irrigated Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.

26  Farmers National Co., 239.81 Acres Wayne Co Land Auction, Wayne, Neb.

28  Ruhter Auction & Realty, 507.23 Acres Adams & Hall County, Hastings, Neb.

28  Lorraine Uhlik, 2 Tracts – 120 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.

