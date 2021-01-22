Aurora FFA adheres to foundation’s goals

The National FFA Organization, established in 1928, is a program dedicated to the education of the future generations in agriculture.
It strives to build the leaders of tomorrow by placing students in areas of responsibility within various venues of agribusiness. The organization encourages its members to explore career pathways in agriculture while creating an ideal competitive environment for developing leadership skills through speaking events and other competitions.
“Future Farmers of America” was recognized as the name of this organization until it was revised to read the “National FFA Organization” in 1988 due to the blossoming diversity in agriculture, as well as the program’s desire to redefine the expanding borders of their impact on a larger selection of agricultural areas. Today, the National FFA Organization comes alongside students, lighting the pathways to their infinite potential.
In the Aurora FFA Chapter, established in 1952, our goals are the same. We offer many vocational agricultural classes within the school system as well as guidance and direction for success in district and state contests.
Aurora FFA builds on the skill of its members by encouraging them in Supervised Agricultural Experiences, which are designed in the following categories: Entrepreneurship, Placement, Research and Experimentation or Exploratory. Agricultural instruction, SAE’s and the National FFA Organization together benefit their students by creating a pathway to leadership development, personal growth and career success.
The Aurora Chapter works with students to achieve their agricultural and leadership goals by instructing them in their classes and accentuating their strengths to create an impactful, purpose-driven, goal centered and positive group of individuals ready to take on the task of benefiting the future of agriculture.
Above all, the Aurora FFA Chapter works to increase the infinite potential of their members to create the healthy, informed, active, intelligent, impactful, resourceful and responsible citizens and leaders of tomorrow.
“We have roughly 45 members, grades 9-12,” said FFA Asdvisor Sarah Cordonier. “We also have a middle school program (7th & 8th grades) that are involved in many aspects of our agricultural education department- just not necessarily labeled "FFA."
There are five seniors with State Degree Applications right now. Along with those five, around 25 members are applying for proficiencies, in their own respective areas. Some of these students have their own enterprises, many others work for farmers or different agricultural related fields, companies, etc., around Hamilton County. State Degree interviews are Feb. 10, with proficiencies being judged the same day.
“Because of COVID, almost everything we are doing this year has been pushed to the spring semester which means it is always going to be a busy time for FFA,” Cordonier said. “LDE's were held at the Leadership Center and at our school on the Jan. 13, then State Degree and proficiency applications are due three weeks later in February.”
The following week brings National FFA Week, which for Aurora FFA allows for different fun activities every day. Anywhere between drive your tractor to school, root beer floats and Casey's pizza, a petting zoo in the shop, teacher appreciation breakfast and many more engaging activities for the whole school, not just the FFA members.
“The first week of March brings CDE's, also being held at the Leadership Center and in our shop, then the second week of March is the Livestock Judging contest, Cordonier said. “A few short weeks after those contests is State FFA Convention, virtual this year, then our banquet.”