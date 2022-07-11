Be sure to ask a 4-H’er about their project at the county fair

The pride of accomplishment and creating a project with their hands is invaluable for anyone, but especially so for 4-Hers during summertime.

Developing an idea and bringing it to fruition improves self-esteem and other values, along with the anticipation of exhibiting a project at the county fair. In Knox County, Nebraska, there are 350 4-H’ers doing just that.

The history of 4-H is deep in Knox County.

“What’s kind of unique for this county is the tradition and family traditions that 4-H has here, with a number of parents and grandparents who have stepped in to help,” said Megan Hanefeldt, Knox County 4-H educator. “Some say they’re a fourth generation 4-H family, and they’re just so proud of that.”

Volunteers are credited with being the backbone of the organization. Parents become awesome support, and help provide a great program for the kids, Hanefeldt said. In fact, even after their own kids have left the program, many parents are still very passionate about the program. These volunteers are a big part of what makes 4-H such a great program, she said.

4-H’ers are immersed in all sorts of projects this summer. The popular Clover Kids camp for 33 kids ages 5-8 who are not quite ready to show at the fair enables them the chance to work on projects. They can show small animals at the county fair, not for competition, but for a rainbow participation ribbon. They can bring a recycled project or cookies they bake and exhibit those at the fair.

It’s good practice for the kids, Hanefeldt said, and helps them engage at an early age. It also gives the young children a sense of belonging, she said, as they get to work with kids from all across the county on different projects.

After working with Knox County Economic Development for four years helping create leadership opportunities for young people, Hanefeldt has been the 4-H adviser since 2019. She was also in 4-H as a child and grew up on a farm where her family raised corn, soybeans and hogs. Now her husband and she have cattle, and her son is in 4-H. Their daughter is a Clover Kid, and they also have a 4-year-old son who can’t wait to be in 4-H.

Knox County has one of the later county fairs in the area. It’s set for Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Bloomfield. Extension partners with the Knox County Ag Society to run the fair. A new exhibit building was put to use last year, and thanks to donations from the ag society, it’s an air conditioned space that allows people to linger longer.

The 4-H exhibit hall features static exhibits such as woodworking projects, STEM projects like a robotic figure that they can bring to the fair, cake decorating that exhibit different skills that the youth are learning.

“I always tell people, if you’re in that building and you see a 4-Her carrying their chicken around or they’re right there at their project, be sure to ask them about it,” Hanefeldt said. “Because they love to tell about it.”

