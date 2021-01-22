 Skip to main content
Broken Bow has fruit to go

Recently, The Broken Bow FFA Chapter was busy with their biggest fundraiser of the year. The members sell fruit through a local grocery store and sell meats, cheeses and candies through 4 Seasons Fundraising.

The items arrived the week of Dec. 7, and the FFA members were hard at work all week with unloading, packing and organizing their goodies. This year they decided to put a different spin on pick-up by utilizing a drive-thru system for those that wanted their items as soon as they came in. If customers couldn’t make it to the drive-thru, no worries, deliveries were made as well. 

It was a whirlwind of a week, but the chapter is incredibly grateful for all the support from the community.

