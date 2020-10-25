The Career Academy FFA team participated in Land Evaluation Districts Oct. 6 in Prague, Nebraska. The team of seven arrived at about 7 a.m., to practice and review for the competition. They were very fortunate to have beautiful weather for the competition.
The Career Academy placed sixth as a team. The top individual from TCA was Ben Roberson in seventh place overall.
FFA at The Career Academy will be hosting a trash cleanup at Holmes Lake. FFA members are also in the process of building planting boxes for Pound Middle School. These boxes were funded by the Frontier Co-op grant that last year’s students were awarded.
The chapter is also partnering with Branching Outward to raise awareness of agricultural impacts on our community.
Branching Outward is a program built to educate and engage students as community builders by empowering them to plant and grow apple trees at their schools and in their communities. Branching Outward is a project run under Blixt Locally Grown, a local nonprofit. It was started by TCA FFA member Evan Boesen. You can learn more at branchingoutward.org.