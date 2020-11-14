The Centennial High School FFA Chapter, in Utica, Nebraska, is in its 30th year. Before that, it was known as the Utica Chapter.
Currently, the chapter has 70 members, including junior high school students. Second year ag education teacher Holly Podliska said the chapter is stronger than ever. The chapter now has two American Degree holders. Erin Pankoke and Abigayle Warm have each earned that prestigious honor.
“There is also an encouraging amount of enthusiasm from the younger students,” Podliska said.
The chapter members cultivate this enthusiasm with activities such as their annual farm safety event. It is so popular that community businesses have helped sponsor it, she said.
“We bring in elementary students including the Lutheran elementary,” Podliska said. “There is equipment and animals from local farmers.”
The FFA students are always looking for ways to do things better, said chapter president Logan Cast. He has been with the organization for four years. Cast said he enjoys being part of a group that is as dedicated and that is agriculture related. His favorite things are the community garden and the farm safety event.
Another four-year member, vice president Kailey Ziegler said she loves being with a fantastic group of people who really enjoy agriculture. She plans to pursue a future in agronomy and horticulture. Ziegler said her time in FFA has provided her a great opportunity for learning new things.
Kia Brown is the chapter’s reporter. Also a four-year FFA member, she plans to go into livestock management. She likes that FFA is a group that studies agriculture but said, you don’t need to be a farmer to get something out of it.
In fact, chapter secretary Jillian Bailey doesn’t plan on entering an agribusiness field. She has been with FFA for two years, and said she enjoys the camaraderie and fellowship above all.
Her brother, Jared Bailey, is the chapter sentinel. He also joined two years ago. He enjoys learning about agriculture and said FFA has been a very large influence on his life. Jared is also not entering an agribusiness, per se. He is planning on attending Southeast Community College to learn to be a diesel mechanic. He figures that he will work mostly on farm tractors, though.
A third-generation rancher, treasurer Jacob Warm is a three-year member of FFA. He said he enjoys the competitions the most and doing the hands-on activities.
One of those activities was the livestock judging and the dairy evaluation the chapter did in October. The dairy events had to be done in a virtual format. While that allowed more participation, it was more challenging, Podliska said.