Centura High School in Cairo, Nebraska, could be considered a small school. Even so, their FFA Chapter has 62 members consisting of students in eighth through 12th grades.
“It is one of the core activities in the school,” said FFA Advisor John Hadenfeldt. “The members are active year-round with competitions and the fair.”
The chapter was founded in 1982. Hadenfeldt has been the advisor for the last 19 years. He said the participation rate has never wavered.
“We have a great group of students,” he said. “As a smaller school the students are involved in everything.”
Even when they graduate, the FFA members stay involved. According to Hadenfeldt, the local FFA Alumni Chapter is always available and eager to help out. This year, the group helped organize a livestock judging contest for 150 students involving grades sixth through 12th.
Another big event was the chapter’s annual Ag Day in September. Hadenfeldt said the chapter officers coordinated the activity with the alumni.
“They brought in machines from all around the district,” he said. “We gave workshops to the elementary students on ag safety, but also on how the machines are used.”
It was very successful, Hadenfeldt said. So much so that the chapter members have decided to expand their outreach to the younger students in the district.
“The officers wanted to do more activities focused on younger students,” he said. “We are planning to do more presentations with FFA members visiting elementary classes in their official dress. We believe this will also promote awareness of what FFA has to offer.”
A shining example of the enduring dedication of the Centura FFA members is recent American Degree recipient, Darci Reimers. She is the third member of her family to earn the prominent award. Her father was one of the first Centura FFA members to earn the State Degree.
