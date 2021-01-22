Cozad FFA overcomes challenges, reaps benefits

The members of the Cozad FFA Chapter have been busy. During their first semester, the Haymaker crew increased their membership, competed in events and raised funds for the chapter.
The Cozad Chapter was founded in 2017. FFA Advisor McKenzie Crowe is in her second year with the program. They have not been work-shy.
The present membership includes 45 high school and 25 middle school students. This year, they initiated 12 freshmen into the chapter during their Jacket Ceremony, Crowe said. They also established a middle school officer team.
Last year, the chapter had seven members earn State Degrees. They have five members going for State Degrees this year.
Earlier in the year, the students were able to conduct in-person CDEs and first-round LDEs. They just finished second-round LDEs.
During the virtual FFA National Convention, Cozad conducted their own convention, complete with workshops. They are currently doing contest prep and training to deal with COVID circumstances which affect these events.
Fundraising efforts went extremely well in spite of the COVID restrictions. The chapter raised $35,000 in fruit sales and $25,000 in their annual labor auction. During football season, they held a tailgate event and sold 206 steak sandwiches in about an hour.
Three Cozad FFA members were recognized as going above-and-beyond with their fundraising endeavors. Chapter Secretary Sydney Howerter and fellow sophomores Madelyn Spaulding and Kelsey Shotkoski collected $9,000 to purchase a tower gardens.
Crowe said it was a huge effort on the students’ behalf. She is happy to see the level of interest and energy put into the FFA program by the students.
“This is the FFA district I grew up in,” she said. “I went to McCook where we had five advisors in four years.”
She realizes that stability and continuity make a difference and are beneficial to organizations. She hopes and plans to continue to provide that environment at Cozad.
