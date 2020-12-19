Crop group offers learning opportunities for Ord FFA

The Ord Agricultural Education department has been running full speed ahead since we all come back together in August.
We have been enjoying the opportunities for learning about range management and soil conversation. We have competed in range judgings and land judgings to test our skills and knowledge.
Ord had success at district livestock judging where the senior team qualified for the state competition. Local leaders in the agricultural industry have come in to lead discussions of agriculture and the students’ future.
Recently, we had the opportunity to have Randy Wadas and Green Plains Ethanol in Ord help us harvest our 60 acres of crop ground. Students get to go out and manage it during the growing season and see how many careers related to agriculture.
Wadas donates his time and equipment. He also speaks to our classes about how the machines work and the safety features. Green Plains Ethanol rents the field to our chapter and allows our students to see how the corn crop and ethanol come together.
We are so thankful as a chapter to have a great community that supports us!
Now we are getting ready for fruit sales Leadership Skills Events, and Career Development Events. We are excited for the future of the Ord FFA Chapter!
