Dodge County 4-H creates new bacon flavors

With its county fair just a month away Dodge County, Nebraska is ramping up its summer 4-H program through its 300 members.

A recent meat science workshop enabled 4-Hers to develop new flavors of bacon.

The kids put different seasonings on bacon, which they can exhibit that at the fair next month. They’re also developing marketing plans as if the a new flavor would be sold at a restaurant

While the club has a strong livestock program, static fair exhibits such as sewing and cooking are also big draws at the fair. Another relatively new addition, a culinary challenge, is popular as well. It will be held the night before fair check-in.

More than just presenting food, the culinary challenge gives kids a chance to share their knowledge. According to a provided menu, the kids set up a card table with a table covering, centerpiece and a place setting. It’s judged based on the set-up and interviews.

“It’s pretty in-depth and looks at culinary science from many different aspects,” said Dean Castillo, Ph.D., assistant educator for 4-H youth development in Fremont.

The interview and perishable food tasting will take place during a judging appointment, but the rest of the display will be open to the public during the fair.

The Dodge County Fair is set for Aug. 3-7 at the fairgrounds in Scribner.

A month before, 4-Hers get to participate in a type of dress rehearsal to prepare. The Fremont 4-H Expo in early July is in its 92nd year. It’s a whole series of livestock competitions, including livestock judging and static exhibits like sewing and educational posters. It’s open to other counties besides Dodge.

Since this expo takes place one month before the county fair begins, it’s a great opportunity for kids to showcase their livestock and projects in preparation for the big event, Castillo said.

Also, preceding the fair – there will be a horse show and shooting sports events, including BB, air rifle and a trap shooting range for shotgun competition.

With Fremont Lakes State Recreation area nearby, kids also get to participate in conservation workshops like building pollinator habitats for birds and butterflies.

Giving 4-H’ers a solid foundation while having fun is what Castillo enjoys most about being involved in 4-H. He especially appreciates the emphasis Nebraska 4-H puts on science and technology, he said.

After recently joining the Dodge County 4-H program, Castillo brings deep experience of his own in 4-H. He grew up on an acreage, enjoyed years of being a 4-Her, and that enthusiasm is propelling his joy at Dodge County 4-H.

