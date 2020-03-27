Drainage key when building to withstand wet conditions

Last spring, farmers and ranchers watched floodwaters creep into areas that had previously stayed dry even in the wettest years. While there’s not much that could have prevented 2019 flood damage, there are steps landowners can take when planning a new shop building to help protect it in wet conditions.
Location is key. The first step when adding a new building to farm yard is to understand drainage paths on the landscape.
“The last thing you want to do is interrupt the current drainage pattern by putting a building there,” said Dan Nyberg, sales manager with Morton Buildings in northern Illinois.
People have a tendency to put buildings too close together and not raise the building site with enough fill.
Nyberg advises landowners to build for the worst conditions. For example, think of what it’s typically like during spring runoff when snow is melting, rain is falling but the ground may be too frozen to let the moisture seep in. Creating a swale upstream of a new building can help handle some of that water, he said.
Large farm shops and pole barns can create a lot of runoff during a rainstorm. It’s also important to control where that water goes once it comes off the roof. Nyberg suggests installing drainage tile for each downspout.
Infiltration trenches can help move groundwater away from a building. Trenches, located about 20 feet from a building, are excavated about a foot wide and three to four feet deep and filled with coarse grave. The trenches can be tied into a field drainage system.
Enhancing drainage channels along driveways and roads can help move water away, too. Most landowners want to keep a gradual slope along driveways to make mowing easier, Nyberg said, but deeper ditches will handle more water.
Nyberg has seen some resourceful landowners dig out a pond where water can drain then use the dirt as fill to raise the building. Using fill dirt from the same building site cuts the cost of trucking it in from elsewhere.
“That’s going to be some of the cheapest fill you’re ever going to come up with,” Nyberg said.
When it comes to repairing buildings that were surrounded by water in last year’s flood, tracking down mold is a priority. That may involve ripping apart enclosed walls. Also, be sure to inspect electrical connections, heating and ventilation systems and plumbing.
