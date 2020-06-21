Emil Drozd of Genoa, Nebraska raised corn, wheat, alfalfa and some livestock for a living until his retirement in 1993. Just a few years later, he started putting together his memoirs as a project for the family.
Now Drozd, 88, has a new book, “Sharing My Stories & Life’s Adventures.”
Since October 2018, Drozd had been working with his daughter, Chris Johnson, on a book bringing much of that work together in one volume. Johnson resides in Columbus and works at Columbus Public Schools.
In a process that took about eight months to complete, Drozd and Johnson came together for writing sessions that included him reading his stories from the long hand version he had prepared while Johnson typed up his dictation. They’d review the work then decide on a rewrite or two before completing a chapter.
He utilized a printing company in Grand Island to bring the project together in the proper format and had it published by Service Press in Henderson.
The book was released last month and can be picked up at Fill My Cup Coffee Shop and Sack Lumber, both in Genoa. Proceeds will be donated to the Genoa Fire and Rescue Building Fund.
“I wrote stories for a long time and people said I should put them in a book,” Drozd said. “Well, eventually, I put them in a book.”
When Saint Rose of Lima Church in Genoa began the process for a centennial book on its parishioners for the year 2000, Drozd was the chief researcher, writer and photo gatherer.
He then began sharing his stories publicly with the Nance County Journal and the Genoa-Leader Times in 2013 before he was picked up by the Columbus Telegram three years later. Drozd had a regular feature in The Telegram from 2016 to 2018.
Many of the stories he shares in his new book are tales he covered in his history column for the newspaper writing but in longer, more detailed form.
“I’ve always liked history,” he said. “It’s quite a bit about what we did as kids; my own personal stories that I remember, and some other stuff about the Loup Power Canal and the ammunition plant in Hastings.”
Drozd covers everything from a man of half Native American heritage he knew as a child who eventually rented a homestead on his land years later, the Krakow boarding school, his Korean War experience, farming from a bygone era, the Great Depression and hunting and fishing stories.
“The ones about the Depression were interesting. Times were hard back then; harder than we realize, I think,” Johnson said. “That was something he didn’t necessarily talk about when I was growing up. Despite that, he had a good childhood, and they were happy. But things were pretty tough. They appreciate things now probably more than we do.”
The book contains nearly 70 short stories.
“Probably one of the best stories that had the most commentary on was the Drozd and Foreman gang,” Drozd said. “There were a lot of relatives from the Foreman family that didn’t know a lot about it. I got a lot of inquiries; letters and phone calls about that. I remember it very well because mom and dad talked a lot about it.”
The feud between the two families Drozd speaks of carries all the way back to Europe where, because of ethnic differences between Germans and Poles, the Foremans and Drozds were always at each other’s necks. That rivalry carried over to the United States where those groups, and the Swedes, settled in different parts of the area and founded their own schools to try and preserve their identity.
In those early days, there were cliques and incidents of violence.
Drozd grew up with five siblings. His father, Alex, and mother, Anna, gave birth to six but one died in infancy. They were first-generation Americans after their parents had come from Poland.
Polish was the language of the household until the children reached school age.
Drozd mentions some on his family but saved most of those stories for the memoirs. Those remain unpublished as a gift to the family.
He and his wife, Theresa, have been married for 61 years, have eight children and 22 grandchildren.
“I’m not a bragger, but I am very proud of him,” Johnson said of her father. “It really has given him something to look forward to; to have that book published.”
Copies of the book can be obtained from Emil without having to travel to Genoa by calling him at 402-993-2463 or with a $25 donation to P.O. Box 496, Genoa, NE 68640. The book can be picked up in Genoa at the stores mentioned for a suggested donation of $20. Mailed copies are slightly more to cover the cost of shipping.
“It’s really brought us closer because we’ve spent a lot of time on it and worked on it together. It’s good memories,” Johnson said. “I think it’s great. He has a high school education and never really showed an interest, at least when I was growing up. To do this and have a book published is a big deal. I’m very proud of him; I think the whole family is.”