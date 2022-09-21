Enthusiasm increases progress at Arapahoe, Nebraska FFA

It’s a joy for FFA high school students in Arapahoe, Nebraska to help grow the next generation of FFA members. At Arapahoe-Holbrook High School in Furnas County, enthusiasm peaks each year when the FFA students hold their FFA Field day for the elementary school students. The event, held in April is designed to teach the younger kids about agriculture by giving them hands-on experience with livestock.

“FFA members bring their animal projects that range in size from chicks and guinea fowl to cattle and pigs and teach the elementary students about their animals and how they take care of and manage the animal. Students also drive a tractor to school and teach the elementary student's tractor safety before taking the students on a tractor ride,” said Chandler Hambidge, ag teacher and FFA adviser at Arapahoe-Holbrook High School.

Another project that the members and Hambidge get excited about each year is their Annual Bull Fry, where they cook and serve bull fries for anyone and everyone in the surrounding communities. They hold it in conjunction with the member labor auction, and it is one of their biggest events of the year.

Over the past three years, the FFA chapter has also volunteered to help hand-harvest a few rows of grapes for the local vineyard. Each year the members harvest about six tons of grapes.

Arapahoe-Holbrook has a greenhouse, and one of the chapter's goals this year is to get their greenhouse operation up and running so they can start a school-based business growing plants and flowers.

They average 50 FFA members in the high school each year, for the last 3-4 years.

“We’ve increased our membership each year and take a lot of pride in our large chapter for the size of our school,” said Hambidge, who is in his 5th year as the FFA advisor at Arapahoe. He grew up on his family's farm and ranch operation just north of Arapahoe, and attended high school at Arapahoe Public Schools where he was also a member of the Arapahoe-Holbrook FFA Chapter.

Over the past year, Arapahoe FFA members had seven state degrees awarded at the Nebraska State FFA Convention, and Hambidge expects many more during the next couple of years. Students’ SAEs supervised agricultural experiences) ranged from working on family farm and ranch operations to raising show animals and working at the local vineyard.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.