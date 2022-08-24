Entrepreneurship program enables Cheyenne 4-Hers to help meet community needs

The swirl of summer activity for 4-Hers peaked the week just before the county fair in Cheyenne County, Nebraska.

Following the county fair held July 23-30, they jumped right into helping prepare items and winning exhibits for the Nebraska State Fair.

Now through the school year, another big focus is on school enrichment, most of which involves agriculture literacy, entrepreneurship and STEM programming.

School enrichment covers agriculture in the classroom lessons such as the life cycle of an apple. They also host an ag festival during the school year.

Laura Narjes is extension educator and works in 4-H youth development for Cheyenne and Deuel counties in western Nebraska.

One of her favorite programs to host is called INVENTURE Day, she said. It is an entrepreneurship program where students create a product that solves a problem or meets a need within the community. Then the they learn about target markets, branding and finance. They finish off the day giving a quick pitch presentation to a panel of judges, showcasing their product.

There are approximately 200 youth in the Cheyenne County 4-H Program. This summer, they got involved with projects ranging from livestock to sewing, entomology to shooting sports.

There is a project for everyone, and leaders aim to offer a wide range of workshops so youth can learn new skills, said Narjes, who has been the Cheyenne County 4-H educator for three years. She grew up on a farm and ranch near Gurley, Nebraska and is married to a farmer.

“The thing that I enjoy most about working with 4-H is watching youth grow and find their spark through their 4-H projects and experiences,” Narjes said. “It is awesome to watch youth year after year succeed on something they have given countless hours, or gained confidence.”

