It’s a horrific thought — the possibility of re-living Nebraska’s tumultuous 2019 flooding.
However, Jeremy Goeken and his dad Alvin Goeken are already closely eyeing this year’s snowmelt from their livestock farm three miles south of West Point in Cuming County, Nebraska. The concern for snowmelt backup and ice jams is clear and present.
“We’ve had ice jams and fences damaged in the past and couldn’t get to cows for a few days,” said Jeremy Goeken, who lives east of Stanton, Nebraska, “but what made last March the worst for us was the extreme nature of last year’s flood, which affected the majority of our farm, with way too much water trying to come down the river bottom at one time.”
Goeken added that while though the 2019 flood wasn’t a “life-and-death struggle” for his family, it nearly submerged their entire farm in floodwaters and stranded their 30 cow-calf pairs.
“There was actually only a small strip of the farm driveway, probably 50 yards long, and that’s where our cows spent several days stuck on the high spots, before we could reach them,” Goeken said.
Without large farm equipment, the risk of getting his pickup truck stuck or swept away in floodwaters was too high to come to the cattle’s aid.
Interestingly, a family friend in West Point was able to see the Goekens’ cattle from their vantage point near the highway, and kept Jeremy frequently updated.
“It was Sunday afternoon before I could get out there,” Goeken remembered. “I bought 20 bags of alfalfa feeder cubes to take to the cattle until I could maneuver with small square bales through the mud and sand, as it was inaccessible due to the road being washed out.”
So, Goeken used his ATV.
“But after I blew a motor on the ATV trying to get to our cattle to feed them, I decided to purchase two used ATVs from Norfolk, Nebraska so I could be sure to get to them, because my old farm truck took on water,” he explained. “I knew it was the only way to get down there for at least a month or so.”
A full-time law enforcement officer, Goeken said between his four 10-hour shifts and his wife having opposite days off, he often works the cattle alone. So he stowed the four-wheelers and small square bales on the neighbor’s hilltop, which he said became his dry staging area for “anything and everything”. He finished feeding the cattle with a flashlight and headlamp after dark.
There was also much road damage and a driveway to repair, plus pasture fencing for Goeken to handle.
“We had our hands full handling fence damage, and access down there to the cattle,” he said. “It’s been a slow process. The driveway was an all-summer repair. We just got that finished in the past two months, and we were late selling calves because I couldn’t even get a truck and trailer down to the farm.”
Although Goeken applied to FEMA but received no financial assistance, he maintains a positive attitude.
“There were people who had it way worse — livestock, equipment, and a guy a few miles outside of Stanton who lost a large portion of his herd,” Goeken said. “Some lost their homes. But based on losing one or two cows, we didn’t lose a lot of livestock or a home, so I would say our inconveniences were pretty minor compared.
“I didn’t qualify for FEMA — they were handling houses and personal property. And FSA would’ve offered a cost-share program to help with fencing, but building a fence to their specifications with a wood or steel post every certain feet was just impractical down here in the swampy river bottom.”
For Goeken, recovery from the flood has always been about his heartfelt passion and caring for their livestock.
“I don’t think non-cattle producers see the dedication that goes into it all,” Goeken explained. “For us, it’s like they’re your kids or your dog. Yeah, they get sold, but they get treated so well,” adding there is tremendous heart and soul that goes into being an American rancher.
Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.