Farmers market sellers invited to workshop

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension are offering virtual workshops for farmers’ market vendors and those wanting to sell food products directly to consumers. The workshop series held Feb. 16-19 includes three online Lunch and Learn sessions, followed by a half-day virtual workshop.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen an increase in people’s enthusiasm for locally sourced food, and these workshops will address common questions and concerns for farmers and small businesses who are embracing these opportunities to reach local consumers,” said Londa Nwadike, food safety specialist with K-State Research and Extension (KSRE) and the University of Missouri. “It’s also important for farmers to understand certain legal, safety and financial parameters before choosing to sell either directly to the consumer or at a farmers’ market.”
In 2020, 76 farmers’ markets were registered with the state’s Central Registration of Farmers’ Markets.
Dates and topics for each Lunch and Learn online session are as follows:
* Tuesday, Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m.: Food Safety for Value-Added Food Products
* Wednesday, Feb. 17, noon to 1 p.m.: Meat and Poultry Regulations
* Thursday, Feb. 18, noon to 1 p.m.: Taxation and Accepting EBT/SNAP
The half-day virtual workshop Friday, Feb. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will cover topics such as COVID-19 related changes, Double Up Food Bucks program, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, From the Land of Kansas program, and resources available from KSRE. Keynote speaker Michael Kilpatrick of the Thriving Farmer podcast will also discuss marketing tips for direct-to-consumer sales.
The state’s weights and measures program will offer free scale certification with a paid registration to an online workshop.
The cost is $5 per participant. Register at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMworkshop.
For more information, contact Robin Blume, KDA’s education and events coordinator, at 785-564-6756 or Robin.Blume@ks.gov.