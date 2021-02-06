Farmland values up in Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming, South Dakota

Farmland values increased in 2020 across Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, driven largely by gains in the second half of the year, according to the latest report from Farm Credit Services of America.
The COVID-19 pandemic shaped much of 2020, and farmland values were no exception. Historic low interest rates following the initial outbreak, higher grain prices and government ad-hoc payments supported a real estate market that has been generally stable the past few years.
The benchmark farmland values from FCSAmerica marks the first time since 2013 that values have increased in each of the four states served by the financial cooperative. However, values remain well below the record highs of 2013.
Many of the same factors that supported farmland values in 2020 remain in place, including low interest rates and opportunities to lock in profits.
“Significant improvement in net farm income, along with a favorable outlook for 2021, has continued to build on the favorable price momentum seen in the second half of 2020, with continued strengthening of real estate values anticipated through the remainder of the current sales season,” FSCAmerica chief credit officer Tim Koch said in a news release.
Iowa and Nebraska led the region in overall gains. South Dakota and Wyoming each trended up in the second half of 2020, but South Dakota lagged its neighboring states in year-over-year gains.
In Iowa, 17 of the benchmark farms tracked by FCSAmerica increased in value. The remaining four saw no change.
Fourteen Nebraska benchmark farms saw an increase, three declined in value and one was unchanged.
In South Dakota, six farms increased in value; 16 saw no change.
Wyoming’s two benchmark farms saw an overall increase. Weakness in grass land values partially off-set the strength reported in cropland values across South Dakota.
Farm Credit Services of America is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With nearly $33 billion in assets and $6.3 billion in members’ equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region’s leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Learn more at www.fcsamerica.com.
Gains largely due to low interest rates, improved profitability