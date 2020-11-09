Like many organizations in Nebraska, the Tekamah-Herman FFA Chapter is dealing with the COVID situation as best they can. Advisor Haley Zabel has been working diligently to keep her chapter, located in Tekamah, Nebraska, as dynamic in FFA activities as possible.
“In 2020, nothing has been normal,” Zabel said. “Coaches and advisors for high school extracurricular activities knew things might potentially change week to week.”
Sports, music and theatre are all run by the Nebraska School Activities Association, but Career and Technical Student Organizations are run differently, she said. The Nebraska State FFA Association is led by seven state officers, a state FFA advisor and a state director of agricultural education, which is based out of the Nebraska Department of Education.
“Our NDE team and the Nebraska FFA Foundations Board work as a team to help decide what is best at a state level to do when it comes to events,” Zabel said.
Nebraska is split into 12 FFA Districts across the state. Each district has a representative that goes to board meetings to bring up concerns. Tekamah-Herman is in District No. 3. Most events – aside from the State FFA Convention and Leadership Conferences – are left in the hands of the districts, she said.
“This is where COVID really starts to take a toll,” Zabel said. “We need multiple plans to be prepared for whatever circumstances are thrown our direction.”
One of the activities impacted was the district speaking contests. The District No. 3 advisors run the contests themselves; with help from the community and local colleges, she said.
“We decided (if possible) we would like to have our students compete in person,” Zabel said. “We had to make several modifications as well as contingency plans.”
The advisors changed the dress code to require masks and gloves. Each school will have their own designated space away from the others and there will be time separation as well, she said. The advisors also set up a potential Zoom option – just in case.
“We follow school administration and community guidelines, too,” Zabel said. “So far, nothing has been cancelled we have just had to get creative with the way we do things and move some dates around.”
She said she had to postpone the chapter’s annual National Ag Safety Week activities until the spring. The hope is that things will be better and they will be able to give the elementary students the best hands-on experience they can.
“No one wants the kids to miss out on any more than they already have,” she said. “This year is just going to take a little bit of creativity and ingenuity to give them the experience they want and deserve.”