Flood leaves long-term difficulties

Joseph and Abbie Tworek were blissfully unaware as the Loup River breached its banks in the middle of the night of March 14, 2019, and sent floodwater surging across their pastures.
There was nothing they could have done in any event, so it was fortunate they were allowed that night of sleep. It would be their last peaceful one for a long time.
The next morning, the couple stepped out of their home and gazed upon the devastation that had been their cattle operation located two miles west of Columbus, Nebraska. Their house, which sits on a slight rise, had been spared the brunt of the flood.
“The pasture was under at least six feet of rushing water,” Abbie said. “The wind was blowing 50 mph.”
Sitting at the end of the Tworeks’ drive lane was a Platte County Emergency Management vehicle. The crew was unable to reach the house due to the depth and fierce force of the water. The floodwater extended from Silver Creek Road to within 15 yards of the house.
“Our neighbors were being airlifted out of their flooded houses,” Abbie said. “We could see our livestock stranded out on some higher ground and they were alright for the moment.”
As the two ranchers surveyed the scene, they observed chunks of ice speeding by, along with propane tanks, 1,500-pound bales of hay and several of their neighbors’ cattle. Joe said he watched a cow try to make it across the flooded field and get trapped against the fence.
“We watched as the water kept flowing and getting deeper,” he said. “Then the cow just wasn’t there anymore.”
One of their neighbor’s cows had found a small bump of ground that had been sheltered by a large round bale. It had stayed in the lee of the bale and even managed to gather some calves to it. They remained there and made it through the flood, Joe said.
After the waters began to recede, the Tworeks were left to deal with the aftermath. Abbie said the river had deposited from one to five feet of sand on the entirety of their 40 acres. Debris — such as air conditioner units from trailers, propane tanks, trees and dead cows — littered their former pastures. They lost three miles of fencing, as well.
“There were eight or nine dead cows. Some were stuck up in our trees,” Joe said. “The smell was awful as they decomposed over the summer.”
Dead cows were the least of their problems, though. The couple had lost 100 bales of hay to the flood. They found that eight bales had survived and were dry. Some bales were found that had gotten wet, so they used as much of them as they could until mold began to set in.
“It’s hard to ask for help. We don’t do that,” Abbie said. “But you have to feed your cows.”
Initially, no hay could be brought across the damaged bridges. This limited the amount of help that could be delivered. A concerted effort by Farm Rescue was finally able to get them hay and sorghum from Ogallala and from as far away as Texas, she said.
“We shared with neighbors who were also suffering,” Abbie said. “We were very lucky. A lot of people were hurt worse.”
The outpouring of assistance surprised the grateful couple. An amazing amount of people from all over the U.S. lent a hand. One who stood out was a kind rancher from Beatrice. He had been wiped out in a tornado a few years back. He knew what it took to get reorganized, Joe said.
“You find that there are a lot of good people in the world,” Abbie said.
After months of sand removal, the Tworeks still have a dozen acres covered in about 20 feet of sand. It has become another area of concern.
“Now, people just go out and ride their vehicles over the sand piles,” she said. “There is a lot of logs and stuff buried under that sand. We will need to fence that area off as soon as possible.”
The area also has country roads all around that haven’t been repaired, she said. This impedes the ranchers and farmers in the area trying to get reestablished.
“When we get back on our feet, we will be looking for opportunities to help others,” Abbie said. “It will feel good to give something back.”
