Last December, the Franklin FFA chapter purchased a 4-by-4 plasma table and began training students on how to operate the table and create designs to cut.
Last month, the chapter purchased an ironworker to increase production speed for plasma table projects. They’ve been finishing metal parts such as sign frames, lawn ornament support stakes and more.
Starting in November, students will display sample projects that the public can order. The goal is to sell 20 projects this first year and continue to grow sales for several years to follow.