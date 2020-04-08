NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — In a proactive state and national effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the health of its customers and staff, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing the public crane viewing blind at North River Wildlife Management Area north of Hershey.
The Commission aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean areas that are available to the public.
A prairie-chicken viewing blind located south of North Platte, is a partnership between the Commission and the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement (NCORPE), will also be closed for this season to help eliminate opportunities for the virus to be spread.
Enjoying the crane migration is available by utilizing several driving routes from North Platte to Hershey. Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area has a scenic drive-through where cranes can be seen flying across the North Platte River and feeding in the adjacent meadows. Early mornings and late evenings you can watch the cranes fly over the North Platte River at Cody Park in North Platte. The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has a self-guided Sandhill crane driving route brochure, which is available from their office located at 101 Halligan Dr. or online at visitnorthplatte.com/outdoor-recreation/.
Nebraska has many state parks, state historical parks, recreation areas and wildlife areas where people can get outside and enjoy nature this spring. These areas offer hiking, biking, fishing, camping, wildlife viewing, and places to explore. In addition, trout are being stocked in lakes across the state this month, giving anglers many opportunities to get out fishing, and the Nebraska spring archery turkey season began March 25.
Keep up-to-date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, which are posted on the Commission’s website at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.