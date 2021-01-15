Gun show enthusiasts have several events in January

Gun show season has gotten underway for 2021. Over the next three weeks there are seven shows scheduled for the region.
Ogallala, Nebraska, will be hosting a get-together over the weekend of Jan. 16 and 17, at the Keith County Fairgrounds in the Exhibit Building located at 1100 W. Fifth St. This show is hosted by High Plains Shooters Supply of Genoa, Nebraska.
The Ogallala event will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
Wyoming will have two shows this month. The Casper Arms Show runs from Jan. 15-17, and the Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show in Cheyenne will be Jan. 16-17.
The hours for the Casper show are: 3-7 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday. The location is the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds at 1700 Fairgrounds Road.
It is hosted by Up In Arms Gun Shows. They have more than 30 years of experience in the show field.
The second show is being put on by the Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show Circuit. It is one of four shows they are planning for the year.
It will be held in the Archer Complex of the Laramie County Fairgrounds, located at 3967 Archer Parkway. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday.
COVID restrictions apply and masks are recommended. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed at both shows.
Colorado has one show remaining in January, but has at least 10 more shows scheduled for the rest of the year. The Hunting & Sportsmen’s Gun Show in Loveland is scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 30 and 31.
The venue is Outlets at Loveland, located at 5720 McWhinney Boulevard. Hosting the show is PE Gun Shows.
The hosts state they provide “family-friendly” locations and invite everyone to attend. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday.
The venue will have security checking items at the entrance. No loaded weapons, loaded magazines or loose ammo is allowed on the premises – including concealed carry permit holders.
There will be rifles and handguns for sale, as well as knives, scopes, holsters and collectibles. Attendees can bring items to sell or swap, as well.
Kansas Second Amendment advocates will be able to visit three shows in January if they desire. Shows are scheduled for Hutchinson, Overland and Emporia.
First up is the Hutchinson Gun and Knife Show hosted by ALLTEX Gun Shows. This event will be held Jan. 16-17, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds located at 2000 N. Poplar Street
“It’s a really good show,” said Allen Bowles of ALLTEX. “We are as passionate about guns as you.”
The show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday. It will feature guns, knives, ammo and coins, Bowles said.
“People can find what they are looking for at our shows,” he said. “We have high-quality vendors and unique collectibles at all our shows across Kansas.”
Next up would be the Overland Park Gun Show hosted by US Weapon Collectors. It will be held Jan. 23-24, at the Overland Park Convention Center located at 6000 College Boulevard. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.
The Emporia Gun Show, hosted by Midwest Arms Collectors, will be held Jan. 30-31, at the Lyon County Fairgrounds located at 2700 W. U.S. Highway 50. It will runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday.
Again, as with every gun show, all federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.