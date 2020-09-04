Nebraska Women in Agriculture has launched a new entrepreneurship web series called “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agriculture Agripreneurship Series.”
The monthly webcast debuts Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Central with Midwest Messenger columnist Jaclyn Wilson, a fifth-generation cow-calf producer and founder of Flying Diamond Genetics and Flying Diamond Beef.
The webcast will feature a conversation between Wilson and Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture, that focuses on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics.
“We know it’s a challenging time for our state, which is why we are excited to showcase the grit, determination, and success of female agribusiness entrepreneurs in Nebraska,” Groskopf said.
“It’s our hope that their stories inspire and uplift other women to pursue their own goals and that attendees can pick up some creative and useful business insights along the way.”
The webcasts will be free to attend. Registration is required. Do so through a link on the Women in Agriculture Open for Business webpage: https://wia.unl.edu/open-business.