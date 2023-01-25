Impactful memories shared by Southwest Public Schools FFA members

The Southwest FFA Chapter is based in Bartley, Nebraska, and covers surrounding areas. Our senior members are proud to showcase their involvement in our chapter.
My name is Kiana Martin, and I am from Indianola, Nebraska. I have been a member of the Southwest FFA Chapter for four years and have been an officer for two years. I am currently our chapter’s treasurer. My SAE (supervised agricultural experience) consists of unpaid work experience on my family’s farm. My favorite FFA memory is attending national and state conventions and bonding with our other members.
My name is Caylin Barnett, and I am from McCook, Nebraska. I have been a member of the Southwest FFA chapter for four years and have been an officer for two years. I am currently our chapter’s historian. My SAE consists of unpaid work experience at my home. My favorite FFA memory is attending the state convention and being able to meet new FFA members.
My name is Gracelyn Fries. I am from Indianola, Nebraska. I have been a member of the Southwest FFA chapter for four years and have been an officer for two years. I am currently our chapter's parliamentarian. FFA has taught me many life lessons. My favorite memory during FFA was when we got to go to the National FFA Convention and meet new people in all the other chapters.
My name is Heath Koch. I have been a member of the Southwest FFA chapter for four years. My SAE is my mechanic job at Lincoln County Feeders in Stapleton Nebraska, and my farmhand job at Dusty Prairie Ranch in Bartley. My favorite FFA memory is getting the opportunity to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
People are also reading…
My name is Bailey Truksa. I have been a member of the Southwest FFA chapter for four years. I have been an officer for two years. I am currently our chapter president. My favorite memory throughout my FFA career has been when we participated in the State FFA convention. It was a very enjoyable experience that I will never forget.
My name is Kaiden Ruggles. I have been a member of the Southwest FFA chapter for four years. My current SAE is working for the family farm and ranch and growing my own cattle herd. My favorite FFA memory is welding in the shop.
My name is Tyler Ellis. I have been in FFA for four years at Southwest Public School. I am currently the reporter. I have had a lot of fun during the time I have been an FFA member. My favorite FFA memory is building all kinds of things in the welding shop. It has been a blast for the last four years.
My name is Delaney Critchfield. I have lived in Bartley, Nebraska my whole life. I have served as an officer for two years and a member for four years. I am the sentinel of the Southwest FFA chapter. FFA has given me many opportunities and has made a lasting impact on my life. One of my favorite memories was attending the COLT conference (Chapter Officer Leadership Training) and building relationships with members from surrounding FFA chapters.
This year, our chapter has qualified for both state and national land judging competitions. We have also qualified for state in Senior Livestock Judging and Natural Resources. We plan on continuing to work hard and qualify for even more contests.