Kearney FFA members win big at State Fair

From the Kearney FFA Facebook Page
Members of the Kearney FFA chapter had saw some big success at the Nebraska State Fair this summer. Following is a recap from the chapter’s Facebook page:
“We enjoy supporting upcoming, current, and alumni members of the Kearney FFA Chapter in the show ring because we know the hard work that it takes out of the show ring to get here!”
Members represented the beef and meat goat industries at this year fair with their supervised agricultural experience (SAE) projects. Results are listed below:
Brianna B.
- All Other Breeds Heifer (Grand Champion and Purple)
- Angus Bull (Purple and 2nd in class)
- Angus Heifer (Blue)
- Foundation Simmental (Blue)
- Beef Showmanship (Blue)
Claire G.
- Lightweight Market Goat (Purple and 2nd in class)
- Middleweight Market Goat (Purple and 2nd in class)
- Goat Showmanship (Blue)
Braden S.
- Angus Bull (Reserve Champion and Purple)
- Beef Showmanship (Blue)
“Great job to these members! We're so proud of them and their accomplishments and we look forward to watching them and hopefully more members in the future show for our chapter at the Nebraska State Fair!”