Kids can earn free registered sheep through Targhee starter flock program

The U.S. Targhee Sheep Association is offering a free registered Targhee starter flock to a deserving youth.
The flock will be awarded at the association’s national show and sale, held July 15-17 in Redfield, South Dakota. Applicants must be present to win.
Any young person, ages 9-17, as of Jan. 1 whose family does not raise Targhee sheep may apply. Applicants should possess a keen interest in the U.S. sheep industry, commitment to raising Targhee sheep over time, and a firm belief in the abilities of the breed.
Applicants must demonstrate proof of care, facilities, and transportation. Aside from receiving the flock of sheep, the winning youth, will be paired with a Targhee breeder living near them who will act as a mentor. The association is committed to helping the winner succeed.
Targhee sheep are one of the few breeds developed in the United States at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois, Idaho. Withstanding harsh environments and minimal human intervention, while still producing high quality lamb and wool are hallmark traits of Targhees. Mothering ability and gentle dispositions are additional positive traits of the breed.
The winner will be awarded one ewe lamb, one yearling ewe, and one brood ewe donated by members of the USTSA. Each animal will be a USTSA registered animal, and at least QR in Scrapie Codon 171 genotype. The winner will also receive a $150 credit for use toward purchase of additional animals at the 2021 national sale.
Applications, due April 1, are available to download at www.ustargheesheep.org or by contacting Mardy Rutledge at the USTSA office. Email ustargheesheep@gmail.com or call 702-292-5715.
Over the last 13 years, Targhee association members have awarded 19 starter flocks, totaling 63 head of sheep. They’ve also donated almost $13,000 toward buyers credits for the award winners to purchase additional sheep a the association’s national sales.