Kids cowboy up for Butler County Fair, decorating hay bales and cakes

Country Roots and Cowboy Boots is the theme of the 2022 Butler County Fair in David City, Nebraska July 12-17, and 4-H club members have been kicking up fun while intensely preparing for the fair.

They’ve been immersed in a hay bale contest where they decorate a round bale. One 4-H club has been planting flowers inside old cowboy boots for display at the fair.

Numerous well attended workshops in June helped 4-Hers prepare for the county fair through livestock shows, horticulture, welding, cake decorating, barn quilts, rabbit showmanship, 3-D printing, sewing a tote bag, woodworking and more.

At one workshop, youth learned how to prepare their barn quilt for painting. They picked out their design, measured and drew out the lines, picked their paint colors and taped off areas to paint. Youth took home projects to finish for the fair.

Butler County 4-H members have also been working hard to prepare their livestock animals for the fair by attending progress shows and completing the required Youth for the Quality Care of Animals training. This training helps them understand animal well-being, food safety and life skills related to their livestock project, said Aliesha Meusch, 4-H Extension Assistant for Butler County.

Butler County’s 4-H history is deep, dating back to the early 1900s. While the national 4-H program was founded in 1902, Butler County records show that their first 4-H members became involved in 1917. That year, members were all female who mostly participated in livestock projects with a few taking on clothing projects.

The first extension agent in Butler County was hired in February 1918, and most of these agents focused in agriculture or home extension.

“Looking at our records from 1917-1920, we have many families connected to those who started in the program still involved today,” Meusch said. “The multi-generational 4-H families carry on a tradition that can continue long after the current generation completes their time with the Butler County 4-H Program.”

Butler County has eight active 4-H clubs, along with the Butler County Independent Club. Some have been around for many years. Since the beginning, there have many changes, both with the staffing and programming offered. Even in 2022, new staff have been hired in the office to serve Butler County.

“Butler County 4-H’ers are eager to participate, learn, grow and succeed; whether in a livestock barn, kitchen or sewing room. Also, 4-H youth aren’t afraid to share ideas that could benefit the program at 4-H council meeting,” said Meusch, who joined Butler County 4-H one month ago.

Clover Kids programs have also been popular this summer for younger members.

Butler County 4-H has 180 members age 8-18 and 55 Clover Kids age 5-7. A key part of the success is generous help from 30 registered volunteers, said Meusch, who grew up in 4-H. After graduating from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, she began her career with Nebraska Extension in Platte County, then started working with Butler County Extension this spring.

There is something for everyone in the 4-H program through the wide variety of project areas, Meusch said. It shows how great a program is when they have an option for everyone to participate in a project.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her atamy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.