Land judging and ‘Test Plot Night’ highlight year for Wisner Pilger FFA

The 2022 year was great for the Wisner-Pilger FFA chapter in northeastern Nebraska, as we’ve grown as a chapter, had lots of success, and had lots of fun too. We hope to catch you up on what’s been happening in our chapter and highlight some of our favorite times!
Our year started in January, when 16 members participated at District Livestock Judging. The junior team earned district runner up. Our senior team became district champions, and both teams qualified for the state competition.
February was a fun month filled with State Degree interviews and National FFA Week. During National FFA Week, the chapter sponsored various dress-up days, pick-up day and tractor day. We also held a barnyard for elementary students. We ended February with career development events. We had 52 members compete in 14 events, with 32 members and eight teams qualifying for state!
April is the best time of the year for FFA because it’s state convention time! A total 47 of our members participated in Lincoln at state. State champions included Hayden Schroeder, Laura Borgelt and the livestock management team in the poultry area. Our junior ag demonstration team earned state runner-up honors. Austin Hatterman placed fourth as well as our senior ag demo team. Wisner-Pilger FFA had 10 seniors receive their State FFA Degrees.
Rounding out the summer, was the Wisner Livestock Show. Our FFA chapter hosted and sponsored the bucket calf and dairy cattle shows. We enjoy supporting our current members and their livestock, as well as future FFA members in the show ring.
This fall, we held our annual FFA Test Plot Night at our test plot farms. The senior class planted corn which resulted in a very successful learning experience – especially considering the lack of precipitation we had this summer. We also held our annual Farm Safety Day. We spent the day demonstrating how to be safe around machinery and farms to all Wisner-Pilger elementary students. FFA members brought in various farm machinery including a tractor and baler, sprayer, large animals and ATVs.
In October, we competed in district land judging and district dairy judging. Our land judging team placed first overall. They went on to compete at the state contest with Maddy Kubes earning a white ribbon, and Delaney Boyer earning a red individually. Our junior dairy judging team placed ninth at the district contest and the senior team placed sixth.
The 2022 National FFA Convention was also held in October in Indianapolis, Indiana. Throughout the week, 17 of our members participated in the nationwide event. We spent the rest of the month preparing for parent’s night and district LDE’s (leadership development events). At parent’s night, 24 new members were presented with their jackets and officially added to our chapter.
District LDEs were held in November, when 58 members of our chapter participated. We were fortunate that 14 students qualified for state competition, along with earning five district champion and three district runner-up honors, as well as three members who qualified by getting third place. Our chapter also won the Large Chapter Sweepstakes.