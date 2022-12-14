Land, livestock judging and giving back at Doniphan-Trumbull FFA

It’s been a whirlwind of activity for the Doniphan-Trumbull FFA chapter this school year, with members engaged in quite a few events simultaneously.
Back to School picnic: First was the Back to School Picnic, which the chapter hosted Aug. 21. We invited all members, potential members and their parents to the picnic. The FFA officers cooked hamburgers and hot dogs for the group. Mr. Dave Johnson, our adviser handed out the calendar of activities for the upcoming school year and we discussed the activities for the year and voted on other business items.
Spreading woodchips: At the Growing Nebraska grounds was another activity for 11 students and their adviser before the Nebraska State Fair. They assisted the Growing Nebraska staff in spreading 40 cubic yards of wood chips all throughout the map of Nebraska on the fairgrounds, doing over three hours of loading, hauling, and spreading chips.
State Fair exhibits: Each FFA member was given the opportunity to enter State Fair exhibits. Some members brought garden produce such as vegetables, flowers, etc. Other students could bring crafts. The students were given ribbons after their exhibits were judged.
Connecting Chapters: the Connecting Chapter event, optional for students, was held at the Nebraska building in Grand Island. Nine other schools attended as well, and members learned how to educate younger children on agriculture literacy and participated in team building activities.
Career in Ag day: Six seniors and Mr. Johnson traveled to the York Holthus building to learn more about ag-based careers. Members signed up for three career sessions that interested them.
In one session, kids talked about animal and veterinary science. In those sessions, adults that work in those career fields educated us on specific career pathways.
Land Judging: Ag students and Mr. Johnson went to Marquette to evaluate soil and the textures on four different sites. They take their judgments for each section of the land and then develop the classification that they believe best fits the land for that site.
After the land judging competition, the students toured the Case IH manufacturing plant in Grand Island. They got to see the work and effort that goes into developing a combine and explored some career opportunities there.
People are also reading…
State Land Judging: After the results for district land judging were in, four members of our FFA made it to the state level. The competition was held in Scottsbluff. These members evaluated more challenging soil sites.
Members on the team included Hayden Dzingle, Avery Robb, Preston Sjuts and Rylen Soundy. Preston received the seventh purple, and Hayden placed 66th.
Fruit Sales: All FFA members were required to sell $300 for the FFA chapter. Students ask folks if they’d like to buy these items. When we sell the food items, money raised goes to the chapter so we’re able to continue with more activities throughout the year.
Livestock Judging: This year, 17 kids, along with our adviser, Mr. Johnson, went to the Central City fairgrounds to evaluate eight classes of livestock. They had to answer questions and give reasons for the classes, then took a livestock industry test.
In the senior division, several received purple ribbons including Emily Happold (sixth), Hayden Dzingle (eighth) and Michael Bonesteel (14th) and Mylie Campbell received a white ribbon. The team comprised of those four placed fourth and received a blue ribbon.
In the junior division Avery Robb placed 22nd and received a blue ribbon. Preston Sjuts and Nolan Dzingle received red ribbons, Rylen Soundy received a white, and the team of Avery, Preston, Nolan and Rylen placed 12th.
Concessions at BB: FFA members are required to help at concession stands to raise money for the chapter. We also use it to help promote the FFA to accrue more supporters for our chapter.
The FFA members split up into shifts throughout the night. Some will work at the cash and the sales window, others will make popcorn, and some will hand drinks to people.
Green hand and Chapter Degree: The Green Hand and chapter degree ceremonies are a special event for new chapter members. They will receive their jackets from Mr. Johnson as a token for their membership and hard work in preparing for this ceremony. Officers and other members will attend in support of the new members.
Feed the Farmer: Many farmers don’t have a chance to get lunch during harvest. Our community committee, comprised of seven members traveled to the Trumbull CPI to bring food to the area farmers including hamburgers, chips, cookies and a granola bar.
Fall Festival Float: The town of Doniphan has a fall parade and festival every year, and the FFA chapter works to put a float in the parade. This year's theme was “87 Years of Cooking.” We used alfalfa bales and other decor for the trailer and had a sign that read “Beef, It’s What for Dinner.”