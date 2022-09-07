Learning ‘so much fun’ for Waverly FFA

Just before school began this year, Waverly, Nebraska FFA students in Lancaster County participated in a two-day ag camp on agriculture literacy.

It was part of a supervised agricultural experience organized by student Kaylei Denison with assistance from FFA officers Emelia Rourke of Waverly, Dustin Andreeson of Albion and Libby Wilkens of Ainsworth. This was the second year Denison hosted the ag camp.

Day one involved new seventh, eighth and ninth graders. Day two was geared toward fourth, fifth and sixth graders. They explored six key questions including: Why is ag important? And does agriculture just include farming?

“98% of agriculture isn’t about farming, so you get the kids shifted,” said Kris Spath, agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Waverly High School.

Some kids may not be interested in raising animals but they like hearing about it, Spath said. They also did a session also on pollinators; bees and honey.

Older students worked with a local florist to make a bud vase arrangement.

“I want students to understand all the elements of floriculture,” Spath said.

Next, the students were involved in an etiquette meal, where boys opened doors and pulled chairs out for the ladies.

“Nobody eats until everybody is served, and they learned how to have a conversation during a meal,” Spath said.

Younger kids learned about etiquette at a pancake breakfast. They also made craft flowers out of coffee filters, and learned how flowers make seeds. They learned about animals’ habitats with a scavenger hunt.

There are 120 students involved in Waverly FFA, but less than 20 students live on a farm. Most of Spath’s students live in town, and others live on an acreage.

“A lot of the students take ag because they’re curious more than anything, and that’s why we focus on ag literacy so they can think about their food in a different way, and where it comes from,” said Spath, who is in her 27th year teaching at Waverly.

The FFA chapter is one of the oldest in the state, chartered in 1929. They’ve had several state officers during that time.

Emelia Rourke of Waverly is the state secretary, elected in April at the Nebraska State Convention. Two of Spath’s other students earned their state degrees: Lily Bogle and Grace Wendel.

Student Nathan Krenke who graduated in May learned that his turf grass management SAE won state and advanced to nationals. In early August Krenke earned a gold certificate with his turfgrass proficiency at the national level. Krenke mows 50 lawns, including eight commercial properties such as BNSF Railroad in Lincoln and Old Cheney Rehabilitation Center.

“Our chapter also will be recognized as a Three Star Gold chapter on stage at the National FFA Convention Oct. 26-29,” Spath said.

With Waverly FFA students eager to learn about agriculture, the school hopes to build on the program and expand their lean-to greenhouse. The greenhouse flourishes when students use it for floriculture, plant science, and for intro to ag classes.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.