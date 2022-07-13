Lincoln County 4-H sees success with livestock judging contest

Nearly 500 Nebraska 4-Hers recently participated in the Premier Animal Science Event (PASE) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) judging poultry and livestock June 22-23.
All total, there were 40 counties in the contests, with 477 individual youth entries in five livestock educational contests. Lincoln County 4-H members competed in these PASE livestock judging contests June 23.
Contestants judged swine, sheep, goats, and cattle while also giving reasons for their placings of those animals. In the competition, the contestants were scored for their placings of the animals and their reasonings.
Here’s how Lincoln County did:
The Lincoln County intermediate team received fourth place overall at the state PASE livestock judging contest with team members Cauy Robinson, Allyson Kemp, Regan Martin, and Keigan Kershner.
People are also reading…
Also the Intermediate team earned: firth high overall swine, second high overall reasons, and second high overall sheep/goats.
Cauy Robinson: 18th overall individual in cattle, third overall individual in reasons, eighth overall in sheep/goats, third overall in swine, and sixthhigh individual overall
Allyson Kemp: Intermediate high overall individual, first in sheep/goats, fourth in cattle, fith in reasons, and seventh in swine
Brylie Robinson: Senior seventh high overall individual in reasons and senior 25th high overall individual in cattle
Matt Bruns: Senior second high overall individual sheep/goats, senior fourth in cattle, senior fourth place high overall individual reasons, and senior fifth high place overall individual
Jake Henry: Senior 16th overall high individual in swine and senior 20th overall individual out of 99.
Allyson Kemp and Cauy Robinson have been selected to the Intermediate All State Livestock Judging Team and Matt Bruns has been selected to the Senior All State Livestock Judging Team. Lincoln County has the most youth selected to the All State Livestock Judging teams